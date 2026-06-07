Tony Award winners list: 'Schmigadoon!' wins best musical, 'Death of a Salesman' lives on

Updated June 8, 2026 at 3:03 PM CDT

The 79th Annual Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway performances on Sunday in New York City, but the night was stolen by a performer who's never starred in a Broadway show at all: the singer-songwriter P!nk.

P!nk, who hosted the evening, started the show dressed like Peter Pan, swinging from the ceiling, but soon donned a pink bustier to sing a raucous version of "Lady Marmalade" that celebrated women in theater. She was joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Broadway stars, and a cast of about 170 others stretching across the huge stage at Radio City Music Hall. That opening number was written by Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus Mark Sonnenblick, who wrote songs for KPOP Demon Hunters.

There was no big winner this year. Instead, awards were spread among several shows — best new musical went to Schmigadoon!, which won four awards; best play revival and direction went to Death of a Salesman (it won six Tonys in all.)

Plenty of celebrities showed up to share the stage, including cameos from former hosts Neil Patrick Harris and Ariana DeBose, plus presenters Sting, Paul Rudd, Billy Crystal, Bernadette Peters and Adrien Brody.

Later, P!nk sang "All That Jazz" from the long-running musical Chicago, along with the current Broadway cast. Other performances that received rapturous receptions from the crowd included The Rocky Horror Show cast singing "Time Warp" and a number from CATS: The Jellicle Ball — a musical that brings Andrew Lloyd Webber's show into the world of drag ballroom. Members of the audience were given branded fans from the production, and they snapped them happily.

The ceremony also offered a few surprises, like best new play going to Bess Wohl's Pulitzer-winning Liberation, beating out Giant, about Roald Dahl. Wohl's win was the first by an American woman playwright in 37 years.

The design awards were given out in the pre-show on Pluto TV, which made room for the CBS broadcast to focus primarily on performances of new and longer-running shows. In the pre-show, Qween Jean, who won for best costume design for CATS: The Jellicle Ball, became the first openly transgender woman to win a Tony. In 2023, J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell were the first nonbinary actors to win Tonys.

The full list of winners is below.

Best New Musical

WINNER: Schmigadoon!

The Lost Boys

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best New Play

WINNER: Liberation

The Balusters

Giant

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Musical

WINNER: Ragtime

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Revival of a Play

WINNER: Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Becky Shaw

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

WINNER: Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

WINNER: Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

WINNER: Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Direction of a Play

WINNER: Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: John Lithgow, Giant

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

Titaníque, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

WINNER: Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Music: Caroline Shaw

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Music: Steve Bargonetti

The Lost Boys, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Scenic Design of a Play

WINNER: Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

dots, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Qween Jean, who won for best costume design for CATS: The Jellicle Ball, is the first openly transgender woman to win a Tony in any category.

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Qween Jean, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I. Reynoso, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Justin Ellington, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Best Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: Kai Harada, Ragtime

Kai Harada, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best Choreography

WINNER: Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

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