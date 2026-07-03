© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei talks 'On Censorship' essay

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT
The cover of "On Censorship" and author Ai Weiwei. (Courtesy of Thames & Hudson and Gao Yuan)
Courtesy of Thames & Hudson and Gao Yuan
The cover of "On Censorship" and author Ai Weiwei. (Courtesy of Thames & Hudson and Gao Yuan)

Acclaimed artist and activist Ai Weiwei has often encountered censorship and surveillance throughout his career. Earlier this year, he published an extended essay “On Censorship.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong met with Weiwei at NPR’s New York studios to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘On Censorship’

By Ai Weiwei

Excerpted from “On Censorship” by Ai Weiwei © 2026 Thames & Hudson Ltd, London Text and illustrations © 2026 Ai Weiwei Reprinted by permission of Thames & Hudson Inc.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Arts & Culture
Here & Now Newsroom