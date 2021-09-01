Watch Workers Rescue A Cow Trapped On A Tree After Hurricane Ida
Take a look at this video. It shows employees of St. Bernard Parish in Louisiana rescuing a cow trapped on a tree during the floods that swept through the region this week.
Standing in nearly waist-deep water, the crews uses a chainsaw to cut the limbs around the cow to free it.
Hurricane Ida dealt a devastating blow to Louisiana, with life-threatening floods that washed away homes.
