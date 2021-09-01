© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Watch Workers Rescue A Cow Trapped On A Tree After Hurricane Ida

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT
St. Bernard Parish Government/Storyful
St. Bernard Parish Government/Storyful

Take a look at this video. It shows employees of St. Bernard Parish in Louisiana rescuing a cow trapped on a tree during the floods that swept through the region this week.

Standing in nearly waist-deep water, the crews uses a chainsaw to cut the limbs around the cow to free it.

Hurricane Ida dealt a devastating blow to Louisiana, with life-threatening floods that washed away homes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Environment