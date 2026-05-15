Why an environmental journalist pivoted to make the climate crisis more engaging for children
Climate change is a topic that can be scary to think about, and children’s media often doesn’t even bother engaging with it.
Now, a new interactive WBUR podcast called “The Midnight Rebellion” reframes the climate crisis as an epic adventure — one that listeners can choose how it ends.
Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with co-creator Dean Russell.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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