FDA advisers back broad access to unapproved peptides, despite agency concerns

Updated July 24, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

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A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is recommending that the federal government green-light the production of four popular peptides by specialized pharmacies in the U.S.

The actions came during a highly anticipated two-day meeting that began Thursday to consider whether current Biden-era restrictions on production of seven different peptides — none of which are approved drugs — should be lifted.

Analyses by FDA scientists didn't support easing restrictions on BPC-157, often used for ulcerative colitis, or KPV, a peptide used for inflammation. That was also the case for two other peptides considered later Thursday: MOTS-c, used for obesity and osteoporosis, and TB-500 for wound healing.

Despite the FDA analyses, the panel voted identically for BPC-157 and KPV: 8-6 in favor and one abstention. (There were two separate votes on each peptide because there are two chemical variants under review for each one.) The advisers also voted in favor of MOTS-c and TB-500.

The committee's backing represents a win for the peptide industry and consumers who support use of peptides. It also signals potential support for the other peptides on the agenda.

The recommendations could pave the way for the FDA to reclassify the compounds so they can be obtained from specialized pharmacies in the U.S. The FDA isn't bound by the committee's recommendations but typically follows them.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., who ultimately oversees the FDA, has publicly endorsed easing restrictions on peptides.

The advisory panel was recently overhauled, and many of the new members have ties to the peptide industry, leading to criticism about potential conflicts of interest.

Additional voting members were added this week.

Peptides are strings of amino acids — smaller than a protein — that often act as signaling molecules in our bodies and carry out many critical functions.

They can be synthesized and delivered as drugs, often by injection. Some of those, like insulin, are naturally occurring in the body. Others are modified versions, as with the blockbuster GLP-1 obesity drugs.

As with all the compounds under consideration, BPC-157 and KPV haven't undergone the same kind of large-scale trials as those peptide medications to establish safety and effectiveness, which is required for FDA drug approvals.

And yet the therapies have attracted enormous attention in the wellness space. They're typically promoted together and often taken in combination for injury recovery, muscle growth and fat loss, improving athletic performance, enhancing metabolism and more.

The discussion around BPC-157 was a study in contrasts — and signals the favorable direction the committee could likely take for all the compounds at issue.

For nearly two hours of public comment, the panel heard mostly from clinicians whose companies offer peptides and representatives of the compounding pharmacy industry. Many described the perils of the gray market for these substances, which are sold online with disclaimers, such as "for research use only" and "not for human consumption."

"Many of my patients are already using these drugs. They're just getting them from the worst possible places," Dr. Jessica Duncan, chief medical officer of the telehealth company IVIM Health, told the panel.

"The question in front of you isn't whether people will use these. They already are," she said. "It's whether they use them with a doctor and a licensed pharmacy or completely alone."

Meanwhile, the FDA's own scientists made the case for keeping the restrictions in place and spoke extensively about the lack of available data on safety and efficacy.

Most of the evidence on BPC-157 — which is based on a peptide found in human stomach juices — comes from preclinical work involving animals, and is quite limited for humans.

Beyond that, FDA official Russell Wesdyk said a "foundational challenge" with BPC-157 and all the substances under consideration is that the agency can't actually define what they are. There is variation in chemical composition for peptides labeled with the same name, he explained.

"You will see many many different forms," he said, "We can't create quality standards until we actually know what it is."

The FDA committee was tasked with reviewing data that supports using these peptides to treat specific conditions — in the case of BPC-157 for treating ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

However, if the FDA ultimately reclassifies them and they are produced by compounding pharmacies in the U.S., clinicians would have discretion to write prescriptions outside of those narrow indications.

During the meeting, industry groups said the agency's review did not reflect more recent scientific data on BPC-157 and other compounds, including results from other human studies that had been submitted ahead of time. Staff said it would take those into account before making a final decision.

Some committee members directly echoed the sentiments of those in the industry who spoke at the meeting, including Dr. Kris Wusterhausen, founder of a Texas-based medical practice that advertises hormone optimization and peptide therapies.

"Once you see the effects of BPC, you can't unsee it," he said while explaining his yes vote.

But others worried that placing the products on the FDA's official list for compounding will send the wrong message to the public, which may not be aware of the limited data for humans.

"I think this endorsement can be potentially harmful and I cannot in good conscience vote yes," said Dr. Brian Lee, a member of the panel and an associate professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

On Friday, the panel will review three other peptides: Emideltide, Epitalon and Semax.

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