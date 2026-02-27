Wisconsin businesses are suing for refunds from Trump tariffs

A number of Wisconsin companies have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration to recover money they’ve lost due to tariffs. The companies began filing the lawsuits in the U.S Court of International Trade in December.

That was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned many of Trump’s tariffs last Friday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Ricardo Torres has been following the story. He says these lawsuits don't guarantee the companies will see anything in return.

"The Supreme Court didn't say how or when any of these companies that did pay these tariffs, how they should get their money back," said Torres. "Businesses are hoping to get some sort of compensation back from this. It's still kind of up in the air in terms of what that process looks like."

Torres describes the situation as "fluid." He says the uncertainty about what tariffs could be on the horizon now could impact how companies conduct business.

"One thing that I was seeing all of last year was businesses pause in terms of what they were hoping to do. Maybe just keeping things steady until they knew exactly how much they were going to pay," said Torres. "So that's really hard for businesses to decide if they're going to hire a new batch of workers, if they're going to build a new warehouse, what their costs are going to be."