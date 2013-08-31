© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Mandela Remains In 'Critical But Stable Condition'

By Scott Neuman
Published August 31, 2013 at 7:49 AM CDT
In an image taken from video, South African President Jacob Zuma, left, sits with the ailing anti-apartheid icon Nelson Madela in April.
Nelson Mandela is still in the hospital, despite reports to the contrary.

CNN and the BBC, quoting sources close to Mandela, reported Saturday that the ailing 95-year-old anti-apartheid leader and former South African president had returned to his Johannesburg home after a long hospitalization.

After the CNN report, which was cited by other media outlets, the office of South African President Jacob Zuma issued the following statement:

"The presidency has noted incorrect media reports that former President Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital," the statement said. Mandela, it said "is still in hospital in Pretoria, and remains in a critical but stable condition. At times his condition becomes unstable, but he responds to medical interventions."

CNN says Zuma's office declined to comment when the news organization first tried to confirm the information from its sources.

The BBC says:

"... one of the sources quoted by international media has now spoken of being misinformed about Mr Mandela's release.

The confusion could have arisen out of a possible move soon to get the former president home, which would clearly depend on his health at the time, our correspondent says."

Mandela was admitted to the hospital on June 8 with a recurring lung infection stemming from his decades if imprisonment for his anti-apartheid activities.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

