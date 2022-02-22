© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Biden announces sanctions as Russian troops move into Ukraine

By Jackie Northam,
Mara Liasson
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST

As Russian troops move into separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, President Biden gives his latest remarks on what measures the United States and its allies are planning to take.

