© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope after US Christmas parade crash: May good overcome evil

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST
Pope Francis Holds Mass At Sastin, Concludes Central Europe Trip
Sean Gallup
/
Getty Images Europe
Pope Francis sent his condolences Tuesday to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Milwaukee that killed five people and said he was praying for “spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.” The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent the telegram of condolences on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee, Monsignor Jerome Listecki.

Pope Francis sent his condolences Tuesday to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Milwaukee that killed five people and said he was praying for “spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent the telegram of condolences on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee, Monsignor Jerome Listecki.

Francis asked that those affected by the “tragic incident” know he is spiritually close to them, and called on “the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

Police say Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route in Waukesha on Sunday, killing five and injuring 48 others. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier.

One of the pending legal cases against Brooks at the time was that he had deliberately hit a woman with his car in early November after a fight.

Tags

WUWMFeaturedWaukesha
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content