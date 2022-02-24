© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man was pulled over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Norman said shortly before 6 p.m., an officer at the District 5 police station where the man had been booked discovered he was in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man later died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Keishon Thomas and a preliminary manner of death as an accident.

Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on standard administrative duty. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team lead by the Waukesha Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
