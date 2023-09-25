2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD review

Ford either made a big mistake naming its electric compact SUV the Mustang Mach-E, or that was a brilliant marketing move. Why? Because it causes confusion among average new vehicle buyers. Tell someone you just bought, or are testing, a 2023 Mustang Mach-E and watch their eyes light up.

“Wow, I love Mustangs,” some will say. Or maybe, “I’ll bet that’s awesome looking, and fast too.”

They’re about three-quarters right, in that the electric SUV is dizzyingly fast and does look pretty sharp considering it’s an SUV. But this isn’t a fastback coupe like they’re all picturing in their head. And when I’ve told them it’s an SUV their faces turn to puzzlement and questioning.

“Say what?"

1 of 5 — mustang mach-E left front.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — mustang mach-E profile.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — mustang mach-E nose.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — mustang mach-E tail.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — mustang mach-E frunk.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yes, my friends, the Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is a compact to mid-size SUV in all its tall stature, SUV shape and functionality. I know Ford’s using the Mustang name on this model when launched as a 2021 was to get buyers to at least look at it and examine its performance. Electric was new.

Now, the Mach-E lingo is here to stay and some of us have grown a little more accepting of its link-up with Mustang. I mean the top-level Mustang Mach-E GT Performance SUV will do an estimated zero-60 mph, says Ford, in 3.5 seconds. That’s gas-powered Mustang coupe-type muscle.

Naturally not all Mach-Es are that muscular, a base Select rear-drive model touts a single electric motor that is rated at 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. That’s sufficient for most SUVs. Move to the AWD model with its second electric motor added and the power jumps to 311 hp and 428 torque. That’s more like it. But you pay $3,000 extra for AWD in the Select or Premium models.

My metallic gray Premium test SUV checked in at $58,975 and then added a $7,000 long-range 91 kWh electric battery to bump the power to 346 hp, but with the same 428 torque rating. That seems pricey for a little more electric pony power, but more importantly range grows from 226 miles to a very competitive 305 miles, at least when fully charged in my garage with a slow 110-volt line.

If you’ve installed a 240-volt line the Mach-E is capable of a full charge in 11 hours, so pretty much overnight. A fast charger that you’ll pay for, such as a ChargePoint or Electrify America site, as you traverse the nation’s highways will do 10% charge up to 80% in 33 minutes. Fine for traveling, if you can find a working charger.

On to the driving, which is spirited to say the least.

Three drive modes adjusted via the enormous 15.5-inch vertically mounted touchscreen (think Tesla for size) allow a driver to go at their own pace, be it Whisper, Engage, or Unbridle (get it? Mustang being a horse and all). Unbridle is FAST, really fast.

Whisper is the smoothest operator and won’t drain your electrons too fast, while Engage ups the power enough to be fun when charging away from stoplights or down a highway ramp. Either Whisper or Engage are fine for daily driving, but I’d opt for Engage if much of that drive is on a highway.

With its low center of gravity, as with all electrics because heavy batteries are mounted just atop the chassis, the Mustang handles well. It turns into corners fairly aggressively and the SUV feels planted even in the fastest of turns. Body roll? Not really.

The ride though is firm, too firm for some as our cracked and crumbling Midwest streets can jar interior occupants. This is most noticeable on city and neighborhood streets with all the tar strips and cracks that only get passing attention from road crews.

The braking is quite good and there’s one-pedal driving available, as with most electrics. Again, that’s adjusted via the monster touchscreen that looks as if someone superglued it to the dash. This setting encourages regenerative braking that helps replenish the battery packs’ charge and quickly slows the vehicle as one eases up on the accelerator. In effect, that lets a driver use only that pedal and rarely the brake unless there’s an urgent need to stop. A day of driving with this feature, and it becomes a bit of a game to see if one can let up just enough to coast to a stop exactly where needed, plus you’re helping extend the batteries charge.

1 of 2 — mustang mach-E interior.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — mustang mach-E rear seat n roof.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear seat and sunroof

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside the Mach-E Premium is luxury level in appearance and feel. The gray test vehicle had white leather seats and door trim, plus soft black leather-like dash and door tops and lower panels. A high-end looking gray cloth also trims the speaker panels in the doors and part of the dash’s face. There’s a black carbon-fiber pattern trim panel on the dash too.

Most of the console is flat black plastic with a gloss black trim, but not enough to create a reflection problem. That could be possible due to the giant tinted glass sunroof, which like a Tesla has no sunshade to cover it.

While the car doesn’t heat up horribly with that tinted panel overhead, the panel can get very hot, learned by this driver on our rare singular 100-degree summer day. I’d like a cover as sometimes even with the tinting there’s too much sunbathing the cabin.

The seats are comfortable and powered and the front ones are heated in the Premium, as is the steering wheel. Rear seats are roomy enough for adults and despite the rear-sloping roof, headroom was fine for average size folks. There’s plenty of cargo space behind the rear seat, which is split and will fold down to hold longer loads. The rear hatch also is powered in the Premium model. There’s also a frunk that’ll hold a bag or other sundries, that also a drain so one could load it up with ice and beverages for tailgating, or is it frunkgating then?

Ford’s giant screen is easy to use and certainly to see, but it is a bit much, as is Tesla’s. Several riders commented on how it dominates the interior and dash, and not in a good way. Yet, everyone oohed and aahed to see such a large navigation screen.

1 of 2 — mustang mach-E dash.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — mustang mach-E plug-in.jpg 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD plug in Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Another plus is the Bang & Olufsen audio system with 10 speakers. It sounds great and is standard on the Premium model as is a wireless charger beneath the screen. BlueCruise is standard too. That’s Ford’s hands-free (mostly) autonomous cruise control and driving system. Set it and don’t quite forget it.

The digital screen in front of the driver will say “hands-free” and that worked just fine on the highway, until it lights up a warning to put your hands on the wheel. But I managed up to 3-4 minutes of hands-free driving at a time. Of course, it’s watching the traffic around the Mach-E and adjusting the SUV’s speed as is appropriate.

Other safety features are the usual offerings for today’s vehicles.

I’ve grown to appreciate the Mach-E’s exterior styling with its Mustang three-bar taillights, nicely shaped profile and the Mustang emblems nose and tail. Still not sure about the oval non-grille grille, but other than VW’s and Volvo’s noses this seems a Ford styling statement.

One downside to the swoopy profile is the roof requires big pillars to keep it afloat overhead. So, the A-, B-, and even C-pillars are rather thick and can limit outward sight lines. There is a 360-degree camera for easier backups though.

Good news too in that Ford offers the Mach-E in five colors that cost nothing extra. Many brands are down to offering only white, or maybe gray, at no extra cost. All the sexier colors, including metallic green, blue, red, and even black, often cost $500 or more. Pure profit for carmakers.

Delivery fees also are skyrocketing from under $1,000 to up to $1,595 for Jeep. Ford tacks on $1,300 here, included in that $58,975 base for the Premium AWD. With the extended range battery this tester hit $65,925, but Ford assures us the Mach-E is eligible for a $3,750 federal tax credit. That’s some consolation.

A base Select with RWD lists at $44,295 with delivery and most electrics of this size are in that range. But loaded up this one certainly pushes the luxury limit. To get the GT Performance model you’ll start at $66,795.

Competitors include the Tesla Model Y with 318 miles of range but also running $60k or more, and the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. VW’s poorly named ID.4 is more SUV-like than those, so similar to the Mustang Mach-E and starts at a little lower price.

FAST STATS: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

Hits: Distinct styling, monster power (3 modes), good handling, roomy for 5 adults plus good cargo space and a frunk. Giant tinted sunroof, 15.5-inch vertical info screen, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus wireless charger, power hatch, and usual package of safety features. Reasonable overnight charging range.

Misses: Cost, no sun shade, stiff ride, big A- B- and C-pillars limit view.

Made in: Cuautitlan, Mexico

Engine: 91kWh electric battery/dual electric motors, 346 hp/428 torque

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Weight: 4,318 lbs.

Wheelbase: 117.5 in.

Length: 185.6 in.

Cargo: 29.7-59.7 cu.ft. + 4.7 cu.ft. (front)

Range: 305 mi.

MPGe: 97 city/85 highway

Base Price: $58,975 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $51,795

Incentives: Eligible for $3,750 tax credit

Major Option: Extended range battery, $7,000

Test vehicle: $65,925

Sources: Ford, www.kbb.com