2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X review

GMC’s heavy-duty luxury Sierra pickup resembles a Cadillac that has mated with a Caterpillar Mining Truck.

That is, it’s huge, it’s heavy, it’s tall and it has enough off-roading doodads and gadgets to satisfy an off-roader with a mining fetish. Yet, there’s enough high-tech gee-whiz equipment to please an electronics geek and a plethora of leather inside to make grandma’s old Sedan DeVille seem quaint.

One must feel sorry for the contractors, construction crews and agricultural engineers (farmers) who have to drive such vehicles, but only because these trucks are so huge that they’re near impossible to maneuver in town or park in a grocery lot. The Sierra AT4X nearly fills any parking spot and extends well beyond said spot’s rear limits. A saddle and stirrups also might help when it comes to the ride.

1 of 3 — GMC left front.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — GMC profile.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — GMC left rear.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Is a GMC Sierra 2500 (entry-level heavy duty) AWD Crew Cab AT4X (a name as long as the truck) fun to drive? No, unless your fantasy is crushing everything in your path.

These are meant for said professions mentioned above, or for folks with expensive and heavy hobbies, like towing an occupied four-place horse trailer to a fairgrounds. That’s to say they have a use, but are not for city folk like you and I.

This AT4X (all-terrain 4x4 is my interpretation) is the top-level 2500 and new this year in AEV trim.

AEV? If you’re like me you’d have to look it up. The initials stand for American Expedition Vehicles, an overland adventure travel firm that makes super tough add-ons (snorkels, fender flares, etc.) for many off-roading vehicles.

The AEV package here rates a $9,395 premium and includes the likes of special AEV labeled everything, from embroidered headrests to stamped steel front and rear bumpers, special 18-inch black Salta aluminum wheels, branded rubber floor liners to special steel skid plates to safeguard the engine, transmission and such. At least skid plates have a real function for serious off-roading.

That’s because this beast is a triumphant off-roading Transformer at heart, the engine being a 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel that squeezes out 470 horsepower but a nearly unbelievable 975 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to make TV’s Tim (The Tool Man) Taylor (remember him?) drool.

1 of 3 — GMC full tailgate.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X full tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — GMC partial tailgate.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X partial tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — GMC tail step.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X tail step Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The upshot is towing power of 18,400 pounds in this version, but if equipped properly a Sierra 2500 with fifth-wheel and gooseneck for heavy trailering will up the pulling power to 21,190 pounds. Lucky if the planet doesn’t tilt further on its axis.

That turbo-diesel costs extra though, another $9,490. A strong 6.6-liter gas-powered V8 is standard here and still powers up a generous 420 horsepower.

You need some major ponies to pull or push the Sierra though as this AT4X model crushes the scales at 8,562 pounds, another reason it’s called Heavy Duty.

Power is handled by a smooth Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that is a big step forward from the former 6-speed automatic in earlier HD Sierras.

While we’re talking big numbers and massiveness, consider the Sierra AT4X measures 250.75 inches long and stands nearly 83 inches tall. That’s nearly 7 feet high, so don’t go trying to squeeze it into Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport parking structure.

Climbing aboard would be equally unlikely except for power running boards that deploy to help break that 31-inch step-up into two more manageable leaps. Still, a great comfort to have substantial leather-wrapped grab handles mounted on both A-pillars.

Seeing over the monster truck’s hood (about 63 inches above ground) still isn’t easy once inside, but the view from there reminds of a Big Sky country panorama.

1 of 3 — GMC running board.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X running boards Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — GMC side step.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X side step Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — GMC boombox.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X tailgate boombox Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

For the record the AT4X comes with a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift installed, meaning ground clearance is an impressive 11.8 inches, with the AT4X rising 0.2 inches above the slightly lesser AT4 model.

If one intends to go off-road, whether for work (most likely) or pleasure, the AT4X is wonderfully outfitted and ready to accommodate even the most gnarly of boulder-strewn situations. A partial list of extras compared with a standard Sierra 2500 include a special off-road suspension with Rancho shocks, blimp-sized 35-inch Goodyear Territory MT tires, a larger steel transfer case skid plate, front aluminum skid plate, and Multimatic DSSV dampers.

Say what? Those shock dampers include three separate spool valves to help control damping to each shock chamber. Well sure!

The AT4X also touts a new grille, spray-on bedliner (naturally), LED projection headlights, the power boards, and a MultiPro multi-function tailgate that takes a few minutes to figure out, but could prove useful. First, the truck is so tall there are steps on each side of the bed to help climb up for loading, but this split-level tailgate also folds down to create a step. Clever, but that step is still a stretch.

But now get this, there also are a couple speakers in the tailgate from Kicker to help kick out the jams during any tailgating event, or heck, even when out servicing the combine or hauling hay to the north pasture. By pressing the top of two rubberized buttons on the tailgate one also can lower just the top third or so allowing long lumber to stick out, yet not slide free of the bed. The AT4X features a standard six feet and nine inches. An extended eight-foot bed is also available.

This Thunderstorm Gray test truck was quite similar in color to the recently tested Mercedes-Benz G550. But paint here was just $495 extra compared with $6,500 for the Benz. What’s that tell you about Benz pricing?

1 of 2 — GMC AEV headrest.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X: headrest Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — GMC screen.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Meanwhile, the interior is a special Obsidian Rust (dark gray to black) grained leather with the seats featuring white and red stitching, as does the large center armrest and door panels. Black Vanta ash wood trims the doors too, a special AT4X feature.

More special may be the well-contoured 16-way power seats that are both heated and cooled up front and heated in back. But the big deal is a massaging function controlled via buttons on the side of the seat’s lower cushions. Fiddle with those and the 13.4-inch info screen tells you which massage function you’re using, roll, knead, wave, relief, or glide.

Other pluses include a large driver instrument panel display along with a 15-inch HUD that projects vital info on the windshield. GMC also smartly includes buttons to the left of the wheel to move that display up or down, and adjust lighting levels.

1 of 2 — GMC interior.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — GMC rear seat.jpg 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The Sierra includes a full suite of safety equipment, a Bose surround sound system, a small sunroof, a wireless charger tucked in the front edge of the large center armrest, and oodles of head and legroom front and rear so five adults could travel in comfort, except for the truck’s incredibly bouncy ride. All those fancy off-road suspension pieces don’t help much on rough pavement and sometimes the bounce rate seems excessive.

Gas mileage is a downer. It’s as horrible as one might expect for such a prodigious conveyance. I managed just 12.9 mpg, including highway time, all the while burning diesel, nearly as pricey as premium.

All of which delivers us at the sticker, shock. The AT4X starts at $83,695 and with options this one climbed to $103, 075. Seems fancy pickups are now hitting $80 grand regularly and not surprising that a heavy-duty off-roading special goes for $100+ grand.

For a business, that may be fine as the cost can be depreciated over time. For regular consumers, not so much. On a brighter pricing note, a base Sierra 2500 lists at just beyond $50,000, but can quickly grow to near a luxury sport sedan’s price.

I mentioned the AT4 with the gas V8 earlier. It lists at about $70,000 and there’s a fancier gas-powered Denali trim at about $5,000 more. Know your needs and adjust your expectations if you require a heavy-duty pickup.

FAST STATS: 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AWD Crew Cab AT4X

Hits: Heavy-duty muscle to tow, carry or show-off. Tall enough to see over all traffic except semis, AWD, and comfy heated and cooled massaging front seats. Multi-function tailgate with speakers, Bose stereo, wireless charger, big A-pillar mounting handles, power running boards, and oodles of interior room for people and deep bed for stuff. Skid plates below and good standard safety equipment.

Misses: MPG is horrible. Massive size makes maneuvering hard and parking in town nearly impossible. Ride is surprisingly bouncy. Price is over the top.

Made in: Flint, Mich.

Engine: 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8, 470 hp/975 torque

Transmission: Allison 10-speed automatic

Weight: 8,562 lbs.

Wheelbase: 159.0 in.

Length: 250.75 in.

Cargo bed: 69.5 cu.ft.

MPG: 12.9 (tested)

Base Price: $83.695 (includes delivery)

Invoice: NA

Major Options:

Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel, $9,490

AT4X AEV edition: AEV stamped steel front & rear bumpers, gloss black door handles, black tailgate accent, 18-inch AEC Salta black gloss aluminum wheels and spare, AEV stamped steel skid plates, AEV embroidered headrests, AEV branded floor liners, $9,395

Thunderstorm Gray paint, $495

Test vehicle: $103, 075

Sources: GMC, www.kbb.com