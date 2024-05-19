2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport review

Found it, the perfect version of Subaru’s top-selling Crosstrek, the sporty crossover with standard AWD and just enough power to make it a funster around town.

Introducing the Crosstrek Sport!

Oh, there are five Crosstrek trims all the way up to the most capable off-roading version, the Wilderness, just tested here a few weeks back. So there’s plenty to choose from, but for young families needing sturdy transport, mostly on-road, but occasionally on dirt or gravel roads as they head out backpacking, biking or canoeing, there’s Sport.

Its name says it all as the exterior and interior trim deliver a refreshing, youthful appeal. And that price tag is, well, extremely budget friendly.

1 of 6 — crosstrek left front.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — crosstrek profile (1).jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — crosstrek nose.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — crosstrek left rear.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — crosstrek tail (2).jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — crosstrek hatch (1).jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Outside, the Alpine Green (just $395 extra) test vehicle packed on the requisite black cladding over all four wheels plus some under the nose and tail which is easy for maintenance and cleanup. That cladding even includes a bit of fake carbon fiber look. Spiffing the rear is yellow Sport badging and on the sides is a goldish insert in the rocker panel cladding to enlivens its lines.

That gold theme is carried over to grand effect inside with gold stitching on the door panels, shifter sleeve and gold logos on the floor mats. Most striking is the gold cloth trim on the gray cloth seats that brighten the interior and are very much in tune with today’s trendy outdoor gear, think REI.

1 of 2 — crosstrek dash (1).jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — crosstrek interior (1).jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The cockpit still has the giant 11.6-inch touchscreen with volume and tuning knobs along with a wireless phone charger beneath the screen. Crosstrek’s whole cockpit is subtle black and gray tones, both dash and doors with accents of fake carbon fiber. Subaru wisely goes with just the bare minimum of gloss black trim around the console-mounted shifter. Tasteful!

The seats are comfy and supportive and the interior is quiet as some pricier sedans and crossovers, while everything is easy to see and work, including that big screen. Although, as I’ve whined before, it’s awfully busy to look at and the bigger the screen the more sunlight it reflects, often making it difficult to see on a sunny day.

The driver’s seat in the tester was 10-way powered, part of a desirable option package that also adds a sunroof along with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert system. Cost is $1,920, and is all you’ll need, or likely want to add to Sport, depending on your color preferences. Standard, the front seats are heated with two heat levels controlled via toggles on the console.

Certainly, the performance is right on the button for a modestly priced crossover with AWD to help in sloppy conditions or when trundling down that dirt road strewn with gravel and downed branches.

Sport is the first trim level that upgrades to Subaru’s more powerful 2.5.-liter boxer 4-cylinder engine that ups horsepower to 182 from the base boxer’s 152. It’s a welcome step up in power and smoother performance as it’s linked to an 8-speed CVT automatic with a manual mode. There’s also an S or Sport mode button on the steering wheel to boost torque for slightly kickier acceleration. Perfect for merging onto a highway.

Otherwise, one can sit back and enjoy peppy acceleration along with a lightweight feel to the 3,333-pound crossover. This Subie is nimble and sporty making it fun on winding trails and roads or when maneuvering around city potholes and seasonal construction cones and barrels.

I ran this around town with about an equal amount on the freeway and got a satisfying 30.8 miles per gallon. The EPA rates Sport at 26 mpg city and 33 highway.

What may surprise most with Crosstrek is its fairly refined ride, something that has been improved in each iteration of the Subaru since its launch in 2012. For a modestly priced compact crossover the ride is pleasant, never harsh or jarring.

1 of 2 — crosstrek rear seat n sunroof.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — crosstrek seats.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport seats Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Safety equipment is top shelf with Subaru’s EyeSight system standard. That includes smart cruise control, lane departure control, and all the automatic braking and accident sensing equipment one now mostly expects. One downside remains the size of all that sensing equipment in a black box behind the vehicle’s rearview mirror. Seems overly large and some passenger’s complain it somewhat obstructs their view out the windshield.

Good news for the driver though, Subaru still designs its vehicles with a small vent window to allow side views between the roof’s A-pillar and sideview mirrors. Excellent!

For the record, Crosstrek Sport’s ground clearance is 8.7 inches, so on par with even some larger off-roaders costing twice as much. Plus, it’ll tow up to 1,500 pounds, so a small teardrop camper or small boat.

Cargo room is generous behind the split rear seats and there’s a spare tire below the floor too. Drop those seats and cargo space jumps to 54.7 cubic feet. The hatch is manual, but lightweight, and includes a rear window wiper, often needed in our sloppy climate.

One other plus, sun visor extenders to increase the visors efficiency. One other minus, the annoying rear seat warning that chimes every time one turns off the ignition. Thanks lawyers!

Along with the great looks, functionality, and efficiency of Crosstrek is its surprising pricing.

A base Crosstrek, again with AWD but the smaller engine, starts at $26,540. While this zippier Sport lists at $30,290 including delivery. Add an optional color and the beneficial option package adding power seats, sunroof and blind-spot detection and the test crossover hit just $32,605. A more off-road worthy Wilderness eclipses $33,000. All are bargains my friends.

FAST STATS: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

Hits: Sporty looking hatchback with good power, nimble handling, fairly refined ride plus standard AWD. Quiet interior, comfy well-formed heated front seats, power driver’s seat, sunroof, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen with volume/tuning knobs, wireless charger, smart cruise, good side sightlines, rear wiper, visor extenders and modest pricing.

Misses: Big black electronic EyeSight box behind rearview mirror imposes on passenger’s view, big screen is too busy and also is reflective, annoying chime reminder to check rear seat.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer, 182 hp /178 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic/8-speed manual mode

Weight: 3,333 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.1 in.

Length: 176.4 in.

Ground clearance: 8.7 in.

Cargo: 20 – 54.7 cu.ft.

Tow: 1,500 lbs.

MPG: 26/33

MPG: 30.8 (tested)

Base Price: $30,290 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $28,866

Major Options:

Option pkg. (sunroof w/shade, 10-way power driver’s seat, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert), $1,920

Premium paint, $395

Test vehicle: $32,605

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com