Waukesha and La Crosse counties are using AI chatbots for non-emergency hotlines

If you call your city government with a request for services, you could soon be talking to AI instead of a person.

That’s already true in Waukesha and La Crosse counties, where 911 dispatch centers have been using Ava, an AI-powered chatbot from Seattle tech company Aurelian. However, Ava is only being used for non-emergency calls – according to journalist Adam Rogan.

Rogan wrote about AI usage at county government dispatch centers in a recent article for this month’s Milwaukee Magazine. He joined Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about the piece.