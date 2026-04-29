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Waukesha and La Crosse counties are using AI chatbots for non-emergency hotlines

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT
For this month's Milwaukee Magazine, Adam Rogan wrote about AI chatbots at Waukesha and La Crosse county 911 centers.
Sophie Yufa
/
Milwaukee Magazine
For this month's Milwaukee Magazine, Adam Rogan wrote about AI chatbots at Waukesha and La Crosse county 911 centers.

If you call your city government with a request for services, you could soon be talking to AI instead of a person.

That’s already true in Waukesha and La Crosse counties, where 911 dispatch centers have been using Ava, an AI-powered chatbot from Seattle tech company Aurelian. However, Ava is only being used for non-emergency calls – according to journalist Adam Rogan.

Rogan wrote about AI usage at county government dispatch centers in a recent article for this month’s Milwaukee Magazine. He joined Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about the piece.

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Government & Politics WUWMLake EffectAI
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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