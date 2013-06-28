© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Iron And Wine On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 28, 2013 at 11:24 AM CDT
Iron And Wine.
At the heart of Iron and Wine is a 38-year-old singer-songwriter from South Carolina named Sam Beam, but Beam's new sixth album, Ghost on Ghost, is his most lavish full-band production yet. Back in 2002, the first Iron and Wine album essentially consisted of stripped-down demos, released as-is. In the spareness of those early recordings, Beam used only what he had available to him: a guitar, a banjo and a 4-track tape recorder.

Ever since, Iron and Wine has expanded to include more layered instrumentation. Here, Beam discusses his affinity for the sound of his words on Ghost On Ghost, which took him several years to write. Beam, who now lives in Texas with his wife and five daughters, also describes how he interacts with all the female energy in his house.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye