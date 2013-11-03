Regardless Of The Answer, Stay Staid

On-air challenge:Each answer is a two-word phrase consisting of two homophones starting with the letter S. For example, given the clue "remained dignified," the answer would be, "stayed staid."

Last week's challenge:Name a brand of beer. Rearrange the letters to name an activity often associated with beer.

Answer:Tsingtao, toasting

Winner: Jacob Taber of New York, N.Y.

Next week's challenge from the Emmy-winning TV comedy writer Mike Reiss: A famous actress and a famous director share the same last name, although they are unrelated. The first name of one of these is a classic musical. The first name of the other is an anagram of a classic musical. Who are they?

