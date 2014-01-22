KEXP Presents: Joe Henry

"If you're meaning to seduce anybody, you don't announce your intention," L.A. singer-songwriter Joe Henry joked when introducing his new song "Swayed." Nevertheless, he hooked us by the heart during a recent in-studio appearance.

It had been a while since we'd heard Henry's voice. As a Grammy-winning producer, he's worked with a long roster of A-list artists, including Solomon Burke, Madonna, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, Glen Hansard and Ramblin' Jack Elliott. As a musician, he's been a successful, genre-straddling artist for decades.

When he stopped by KEXP earlier this month, Henry wasn't even "out on the campaign trail" for a new album — though he does have one recorded and awaiting release, tentatively named Invisible Hour, and from which he performed a pair of songs — so we were thrilled that he "felt compelled to play" and share this incredible, intimate session.

