Arts & Culture

Gregory Porter: Newport Jazz 2014

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 6, 2014 at 12:57 PM CDT
Gregory Porter performs at the 2014 Newport Jazz Festival.

The commanding singer Gregory Porter likes a good aqueous metaphor. He named his first album Water and led off with the title track. Then he called his latest album Liquid Spirit, which he released following last year's ecstatic Newport show. (He sang that title track, too, with its bouncy hand-clap exhortations.)

Porter returned to Newport this year on the festival's main stage, delivering a triumphant set that spanned his whole repertoire. And, appropriately enough, he cut through day-long rain showers during his performance on Saturday, August 2.

Set List

  • "Water"

  • "On My Way To Harlem"

  • "No Love Dying"

  • "Liquid Spirit"

  • "Wolfcry"

  • "Work Song"

  • "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons"/"You Send Me"

  • "1960 What?"

    • Personnel

    Gregory Porter, voice; Tivon Pennicott, tenor saxophone; Chip Crawford, piano; Aaron James, bass; Emanuel Harrold, drums

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
