Sandwich Monday: Taco Bell Dessert Nachos

Depending on where you are in the world, Taco Bell can be as many as 2 miles away. Fortunately the chain has started selling make-at-home kits, and today we're trying the Dessert Nacho Kit. It's a great chance to make your own cuisine, and you can keep the box around to help you stop spelling "dessert" like "desert" all the time.

Miles: It's a little disconcerting that the box has two expiration dates, one for the product, and one for the person eating it.

Ian: Yeah, a dessert kit is fun and all, but I'm one unit of motivation away from just eating each of the separate parts straight out of the box.

Eva: This is much better than the model airplane kit I tried to eat last Monday.

/ NPR / If Robert looks afraid, it's because he fears that no moment for the rest of his life will equal this one.

Ian: I got an ice cream headache. Usually when I eat Taco Bell this fast, all I get is the respect of my peers.

Eva: Why is there an Allen wrench in my nachos?

Mike: All that's missing is some Magic Shell salsa.

Robert: It's tasty. But until it comes with fluorescent yellow ice cream that glorps out of a pump, it won't be a complete nacho experience.

/ NPR / Death, from above

Kelsie: With winter approaching, make sure you have plenty of emergency dessert nacho kits in your car.

Eva: How is this a kit? Nachos are a food you make because you don't want to actually assemble anything.

/ NPR / Ann uses the Two-Handed Neuhaus Grip.

Robert: Oh, the box says it contains 5 servings. Sorry guys, I'll go get some more for you.

Ian: A good name if they do an ice cream burrito would be a brrrrrrito.

Ann: Nachos and ice cream. Now I can watch football and cry about my ex-boyfriend at the same time.

[The verdict: really quite delicious. The perfect thing after a meal from Taco Bell, and before a meal from Taco Bell, and between all meals from everywhere.]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

