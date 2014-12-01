Sandwich Monday: Taco Bell Dessert Nachos
Depending on where you are in the world, Taco Bell can be as many as 2 miles away. Fortunately the chain has started selling make-at-home kits, and today we're trying the Dessert Nacho Kit. It's a great chance to make your own cuisine, and you can keep the box around to help you stop spelling "dessert" like "desert" all the time.
Miles: It's a little disconcerting that the box has two expiration dates, one for the product, and one for the person eating it.
Ian: Yeah, a dessert kit is fun and all, but I'm one unit of motivation away from just eating each of the separate parts straight out of the box.
Eva: This is much better than the model airplane kit I tried to eat last Monday.
Ian: I got an ice cream headache. Usually when I eat Taco Bell this fast, all I get is the respect of my peers.
Eva: Why is there an Allen wrench in my nachos?
Mike: All that's missing is some Magic Shell salsa.
Robert: It's tasty. But until it comes with fluorescent yellow ice cream that glorps out of a pump, it won't be a complete nacho experience.
Kelsie: With winter approaching, make sure you have plenty of emergency dessert nacho kits in your car.
Eva: How is this a kit? Nachos are a food you make because you don't want to actually assemble anything.
Robert: Oh, the box says it contains 5 servings. Sorry guys, I'll go get some more for you.
Ian: A good name if they do an ice cream burrito would be a brrrrrrito.
Ann: Nachos and ice cream. Now I can watch football and cry about my ex-boyfriend at the same time.
[The verdict: really quite delicious. The perfect thing after a meal from Taco Bell, and before a meal from Taco Bell, and between all meals from everywhere.]
Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.