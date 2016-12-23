Stream Nine Inch Nails' 'Not The Actual Events' EP
Trent Reznor promised new Nine Inch Nails material by the year's end, and has now delivered with Not The Actual Events. The EP, recorded with co-conspirator and now official band member Atticus Ross, is among Reznor's heaviest and most manic work. "Branches/Bones" and "The Idea Of You" team with chaotic punk, and the industrial doom of "She's Gone Away" and "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)" rivals Godflesh in its gloomy clank.
Take a listen to the EP below. For more Trent Reznor, check out his 2011 interview on Fresh Air.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.