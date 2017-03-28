© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Flaming Lips On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 28, 2017 at 4:57 PM CDT
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips is <em>World Cafe</em>'s guest for Tuesday, March 28.
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips is <em>World Cafe</em>'s guest for Tuesday, March 28.

For 30 years, Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips has been pulling musical ideas from his giant hamster ball, guiding his merry band through creative ups and downs. He's always busy, whether he's taking a year to let a new Flaming Lips album germinate or working just as energetically on a record with Miley Cyrus.

Coyne says there is a good reason he thrives in creative environments; it has to do with growing up in his house in Oklahoma City, where there was always something artistic going on. "The idea of being an artist and being in chaos at the same time — that is probably what made me want to be in something like The Flaming Lips," he says.

In this session, we feature live performances of music from Oczy Mlody, The Flaming Lips' album from earlier this year, and a conversation that covers the making of both that album and the band itself.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye