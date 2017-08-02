Wailin Storms' 'Irene Gaza' Is An Unholy Post-Punk Reckoning

Wailin Storms — the name alone conjures a howlin' hurricane, ominous and awe-inspiring. The Durham, N.C.-based band does a lot to live up to that name, swirling in the gothic post-punk croon of early Samhain and 16 Horsepower's fiery proselytizing. After a couple EPs and a debut album, the first single from Wailin Storms' Sick City indicates an unholy reckoning.

Where the band previously dug deeply into dark kitsch with moves borrowed for their forebears, Wailin Storms has found its own blood-stained footing here. "You wear a crooked cross / You have no f****** heart," guitarist Justin Storms moans at the top of "Irene Gaza," before pounding into a dusty noise-rock squall.

Sick City comes out Oct. 2 viaWailin Storms' site(U.S.) and(Europe). Wailin Storms goes on tour in August.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.