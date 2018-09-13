Mariah Carey's Sultry 'GTFO' Illuminates A Quiet Kiss-Off

Mariah Carey ain't just resting on her Las Vegas residency, y'all. (Although I very much desperately want to see those sparkly sequins stride the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.) She voiced the Mayor of Gotham in The Lego Batman Movie, she started her own label (Butterfly MC Records), made a cameo in Girls Trip, and she bathes in milk. Mariah Carey is out here working, writing songs, but will give an interview in her lingerie as she so pleases.

Carey is no stranger to the sultry kiss-off that leaves a lover begging to come back, but "GTFO" places her among the soulful, shadowy beats of dvsn's Nineteen85 (Drake's "Hotline Bling" and "Hold On, We're Going Home" are among many of his credits). It's subtle territory for Carey, illuminating the underappreciated quiet moments of her voice, but still shooting off ridiculously perfect lines like "Might as well down this Caymus bottle / I ain't the type to play the martyr."

Carey's "new album of regular music" — basically, a very Carey way of saying not a Christmas album — hasn't been announced, yet, but she will return to Caesars Palace in February 2019.

