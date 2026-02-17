Breaking the morning ice: Passing time with Milwaukee’s ice fishermen
You might not think of Milwaukee as a hotbed of ice fishing, but a number of anglers have carved holes in the ice and set up shelters to fish on an inlet between the Summerfest grounds and Lakeshore State Park.
That’s where WUWM Eric Von Fellow Maria Peralta-Arellano met several anglers trying to catch — and release — a prized brown trout.
She headed out on the ice with Environmental Reporter Susan Bence and Race and Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell. Together they captured the action and energy of ice fishing. Listen to the story above.
Holes were carved into the ice's surface and the Automatic Fishermen were prepped with bait, and set, just waiting for the fish to come.
Todd Neidermeyer was happy to be on the ice. He's been fishing since he was a kid, and the ice on the inlet of Lake Michigan is one of his favorite spots.
