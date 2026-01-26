Capitol Notes: DEI on the ballot in Wisconsin

As President Donald Trump takes an ax to diversity, equity and inclusion programs and grants in the federal government, GOP legislators in Wisconsin are attempting to do the same.

They have moved forward a bill that would ask voters in November to approve a constitutional amendment banning the consideration of race, ethnicity and other factors in state government arenas like employment, education and contracts.

This week's Capitol Notes delves into that, an unexpected state budget surplus and the fate of WisconsinEye, which livestreams state Capitol happenings.