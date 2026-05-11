Capitol Notes: Mail-in voting could be slower in upcoming midterms

Two hundred sixty-nine ballots weren't counted in Milwaukee after the spring election, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered that 23 ballots not be counted after a courier didn't drop off the ballots at their respective polling places until after 8 p.m. on Election Day. That lead to a lawsuit.

What does all this say about how mail-in voting might go in the upcoming midterm elections?

JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks it down, as well as a schism in the Wisconsin Republican Party and a Milwaukee-area GOP state legislator in a swing district who's not seeking re-election.