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Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Mail-in voting could be slower in upcoming midterms

By Maayan Silver
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count on Nov. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Morry Gash
/
AP
Workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count on Nov. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee.

Two hundred sixty-nine ballots weren't counted in Milwaukee after the spring election, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered that 23 ballots not be counted after a courier didn't drop off the ballots at their respective polling places until after 8 p.m. on Election Day. That lead to a lawsuit.

What does all this say about how mail-in voting might go in the upcoming midterm elections?

JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks it down, as well as a schism in the Wisconsin Republican Party and a Milwaukee-area GOP state legislator in a swing district who's not seeking re-election.

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Capitol Notes WUWM NewsWUWMLake EffectElectionWisconsin State CapitolFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver