Classic Eats

8- 45th Parallel

By Kyle Johnson Cherek
Published January 22, 2026 at 11:32 AM CST
Halfway between the North Pole and equator, the 45th parallel is legendary as a goldilocks zone and perfect region for wines and much more. We explore the storied region.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry, Special thanks to our guest David St. John.

Kyle Johnson Cherek
Kyle Johnson Cherek is a culinary historian and food essayist. He was the former host of Wisconsin Foodie on PBS, and for over a decade he has chronicled regional food stories, exploring where our food comes from, and how it shapes who we are. His signature wit and keen observations have made him a sought-after keynote speaker, media contributor, and culinary storyteller. Kyle has been awarded the Wisconsin Broadcast Association Award twice for his compelling essays on food culture.
