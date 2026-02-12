The Hamburger

There is perhaps no food item more American, or whose origins are more full of more lore. Sef Gonzalez, Hamburger historian, joins Classic Eats to suss out the truth.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry, Special thanks to our guest hamburger historian, Sef Gonzalez.