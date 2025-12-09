© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, The Steph Lippert Project, Tyler Chicorel, Guerrilla Ghost

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:41 PM CST
The Steph Lippert Project, Diet Lite, Tyler Chicorel, Guerrilla Ghost

It may be cold outside, but there's plenty of new Milwaukee music hot off the presses. As always, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild has been listening.

Each month, he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share his favorite new releases from local artists for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. "A Hole In The Ground" by Diet Lite

2. "Here Again" by The Steph Lippert Project

Here Again

3. "Shopping Center" by Tyler Chicorel

4. "Five Golden Rings" by Guerrilla Ghost

