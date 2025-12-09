Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, The Steph Lippert Project, Tyler Chicorel, Guerrilla Ghost

It may be cold outside, but there's plenty of new Milwaukee music hot off the presses. As always, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild has been listening.

Each month, he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share his favorite new releases from local artists for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. "A Hole In The Ground" by Diet Lite

<a href="https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/album/double-wide-yukon">Double Wide Yukon by Diet Lite</a>

2. "Here Again" by The Steph Lippert Project

Here Again

3. "Shopping Center" by Tyler Chicorel

<a href="https://tylerchicorel.bandcamp.com/track/shopping-center">Shopping Center by Tyler Chicorel</a>

4. "Five Golden Rings" by Guerrilla Ghost

<a href="https://guerrillaghost.bandcamp.com/album/five-golden-rings">Five Golden Rings by Guerrilla Ghost</a>