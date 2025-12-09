Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, The Steph Lippert Project, Tyler Chicorel, Guerrilla Ghost
It may be cold outside, but there's plenty of new Milwaukee music hot off the presses. As always, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild has been listening.
Each month, he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share his favorite new releases from local artists for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
1. "A Hole In The Ground" by Diet Lite
2. "Here Again" by The Steph Lippert Project
Here Again
3. "Shopping Center" by Tyler Chicorel
4. "Five Golden Rings" by Guerrilla Ghost
_