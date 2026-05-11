Wisconsin's Fat Bird Week is here, and the contestants are chunky

Alaska has Fat Bear Week, and Wisconsin has Fat Bird Week.

For a third year, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and SOS Save Our Songbirds are hosting the bracket-style tournament.

Eight of the state’s most floofiest birds are going head-to-head as a fun way to share the importance of bird conservation.

Voting is already underway on the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin website, and is open to the public until this Friday, May 15.

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez spoke with Emma Schatz, NRF’s Digital Communications Coordinator, to learn more about this year's bird-friendly competition.