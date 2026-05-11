© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin's Fat Bird Week is here, and the contestants are chunky

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Xcaret Nuñez
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:32 AM CDT
The 2026 Fat Bird Week bracket. Voting is from May 8 to May 15.
Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin
The 2026 Fat Bird Week bracket. Voting is from May 8 to May 15.

Alaska has Fat Bear Week, and Wisconsin has Fat Bird Week.

For a third year, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and SOS Save Our Songbirds are hosting the bracket-style tournament.

Eight of the state’s most floofiest birds are going head-to-head as a fun way to share the importance of bird conservation.

Voting is already underway on the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin website, and is open to the public until this Friday, May 15.

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez spoke with Emma Schatz, NRF’s Digital Communications Coordinator, to learn more about this year's bird-friendly competition.

Tags
Environment Lake EffectWUWMWUWM NewsConservationLake Effect Feature
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
Related Content