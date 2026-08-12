Crowley says coalition-building needed to win Wisconsin race for governor

David Crowley called it "a very good day" in Wisconsin as he addressed reporters at the Sherman Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee County Executive narrowly defeated frontrunner democratic socialist and state Rep. Francesca Hong in Wisconsin’s primary election. He is now the Democratic nominee for governor.

The race was so close that it wasn’t called until the wee hours Wednesday morning. That meant Crowley didn’t speak to supporters until the press conference at the Sherman Phoenix.

He applauded Hong’s campaign.

“That kind of passion, it strengthens our democracy. And I look forward to earning their support and everyone who participated in this campaign as we move forward together,” he said.

Crowley says building a coalition will be critical to defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Tom Tiffany, in November.

“The biggest difference between me and the Congressman is that I'm loyal to the people of Wisconsin. I am not loyal to MAGA. And so I'm gonna be focusing on delivering for the hard-working families here in the state of Wisconsin,” Crowley said.

After taking a few questions, Crowley was off to a unity breakfast in Middleton.

Crowley for Wisconsin Gathering of Democratic leaders August 12, Francesca Hong (second from right) was among them.

Francesca Hong was there, along the other Democratic gubernatorial candidates Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys.

On Instagram, Hong congratulated Crowley, writing "I fully support him and look forward to working with him to defeat Congressman Tiffany in November."

Meanwhile, Tiffany released a statement after Crowley's razor-thin victory, saying "There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between these Democrat candidates, and David Crowley proved my point when he admitted there aren’t many policy differences between him and a socialist."