Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsin voters will choose nominees for lieutenant governor in the fall partisan primary on Aug. 11.

The election will determine which Republican continues to the Nov. 3 election.

There are two candidates for the GOP nomination: David Varnam and Will Martin. There’s only one Democrat in the race: Sarah Godlewski.

During the primary election, voters cast separate ballots for governor and lieutenant governor. The winning gubernatorial and lieutenant governor candidates from each party are paired together and run on a single ticket in the Nov. 3 election.

Below is information about the office of lieutenant governor, followed by profiles of the candidates appearing on the ballot.

What does Wisconsin's lieutenant governor do?

The lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected official in Wisconsin's executive branch. The person elected to that post becomes first in the line of succession, if the governor dies, resigns, is removed from office, or is unable to serve. In some situations, the lieutenant governor serves as acting governor until the governor can resume their duties.

Unlike many statewide offices, the lieutenant governor's day-to-day responsibilities are not extensively defined in state law. The governor may assign the lieutenant governor to lead initiatives, represent the administration, or serve on state boards, commissions or task forces. Because of this, the role often varies depending on the priorities of each governor's administration.

Meet the candidates

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Sarah Godlewski (Democrat)

Sarah Godlewski

Current occupation: Secretary of State

What experiences have prepared you for the role of lieutenant governor?

I bring a combination of public, private, and national security experience. Before entering politics, I worked for the Pentagon. I later co-founded MaSaImpact, an investment firm focused on clean energy and women-owned businesses.

As state treasurer, I managed a $1.6 billion public trust fund, delivered a record-breaking $65 million distribution to public schools, and created a foreclosure prevention fund. As secretary of state, I modernized the state government to improve service delivery.

I've led in tough environments, flipped Trump counties, and delivered results. That's exactly what Wisconsin needs in a lieutenant governor.

What would your top priorities be if elected, and how would you work to address them?

My top priorities are affordability, housing and health care. Too many Wisconsin families are working harder than ever and still falling behind while Republicans hand out tax breaks to billionaires and corporations. I'll fight to make corporations pay their fair share, expand affordable childcare, increase housing supply, and protect and expand health care access.

As lieutenant governor, I'll travel to every corner of the state, listen to families, and bring their concerns directly to the governor's office. I'll also build coalitions across labor, business and community organizations. Wisconsin's promise of working hard and getting ahead must be real for every family.

How would you approach working with the governor, including when your views on an issue differ?

As lieutenant governor, my job is to strengthen and advance the shared mission of standing up for working people. When we differ on an issue, I'll do what I've always done: speak honestly, cite the facts, and work together toward the best possible outcome for Wisconsinites.

I've navigated complex environments: the Pentagon, the Legislature, and statewide office, and I know how to disagree constructively while keeping the work moving forward.

Affordability is the top concern identified by voters in WUWM's election survey. How would you address the rising cost of living?

Affordability is personal for me. I grew up in a union family that believed hard work should lead to a good life, but that promise is slipping away for too many Wisconsinites.

I'll fight to make corporations pay their fair share, expand childcare access, bring down housing costs, and protect health care coverage. As state treasurer, I delivered results with limited resources. As lieutenant governor, I'll bring that same determination to making Wisconsin affordable for every working family.

Notable endorsements



U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin

State Sen. Mark Spreitzer

State Rep. Angelito Tenorio

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

La Crosse Mayor Shaundel Washington-Spivey

Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson

Superior Mayor Jim Paine

Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn

Washburn Mayor Mary Motiff

Fair Wisconsin

Campaign website

Will Martin (Republican)

Will Martin

Current occupation: Consultant, Workforce & Economic Development

What experiences have prepared you for the role of lieutenant governor?

I am the only lieutenant governor candidate in either party with experience working for a governor and helping enact an administration's agenda.

I worked for Governors Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker, helping thousands gain employment through welfare-to-work reforms, expanding housing affordability and homeownership, creating public-private partnerships to train workers for construction trades, and helping establish 120 Opportunity Zones that attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment.

What would your top priorities be if elected, and how would you work to address them?

Affordability is the most important issue facing Wisconsinites.

I would help expand in-state energy production to lower utility rates, work with industry and government to build more housing and support homeownership, reduce reliance on property taxes, promote higher-paying careers, and reorganize state government to improve efficiency.

How would you approach working with the governor, including when your views on an issue differ?

No two people agree on everything, but Wisconsin elects one governor at a time.

The best approach is to communicate openly and discuss differences privately. I'll seek to understand the governor's position while sharing facts, information, and experiences that help inform decisions.

Affordability is the top concern identified by voters in WUWM's election survey. How would you address the rising cost of living?

I would increase Wisconsin's energy production to lower utility costs, encourage more housing construction and homeownership, reduce reliance on property taxes, expand access to higher-paying careers, and streamline state government so that savings can support local governments and schools.

Notable endorsements



Republican Party of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Young Republicans

Moms for America Action

Milwaukee Police Association

Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs Association

Waukesha Deputy Sheriff Labor Union

Former Gov. Scott McCallum

Former Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch

Campaign website

David Varnam (Republican)

David Varnam

Current occupation: Stay-at-home dad; former mayor; former congressional aide; former policy analyst at Focus on the Family

What experiences have prepared you for the role of lieutenant governor?

When I ran for mayor of Lancaster in 2016, I promised to be a fiscal conservative. After serving three terms, Lancaster had the lowest property taxes and utility fees in Grant County, and I broke a tie vote to defeat a wheel tax.

My experience as a rural mayor, federal policy analyst, and congressional aide gives me the background to serve Wisconsin.

What would your top priorities be if elected, and how would you work to address them?

I want to lower taxes, cut government regulations, defend the Second Amendment, shrink the size of government, protect the sanctity of life, and keep men out of women's sports and bathrooms.

I also want to improve education by giving parents more choice and a stronger voice while raising standards and student achievement.

How would you approach working with the governor, including when your views on an issue differ?

I hope to work alongside Congressman Tom Tiffany (a GOP candidate for governor) to make Wisconsin a leader in the Midwest. I believe my experience will allow me to advise the governor and help communicate the administration's accomplishments across Wisconsin.

Affordability is the top concern identified by voters in WUWM's election survey. How would you address the rising cost of living?

Wisconsin needs to be bold about lowering taxes. I'm tired of hearing about Texas and Florida leading on tax policy. Wisconsin should become the Midwest leader in lower taxes.

Notable endorsements



Wisconsin Family Action PAC

Pro-Life Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC

Campaign website