Akira Quinn joined WUWM as the station's newest Eric Von Broadcast Fellow after graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Akira has always been deeply connected to the city she now covers.

Growing up, she listened to and heard countless stories about Eric Von and the impact he had on Milwaukee through journalism. She wants to follow in his footsteps, she is honored to continue his legacy by telling stories that reflect, challenge, and celebrate the community.

Akira has a passion for youth advocacy and believes in creating a future for those after her.