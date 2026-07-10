Vice President JD Vance promotes anti-fraud agenda during Milwaukee visit, drawing supporters and protesters

The sound of military aircraft echoed overhead Wednesday as Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing near Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.

Large signs reading "Protecting Taxpayer Dollars" framed the stage, while some supporters wore shirts with the same slogan.

Vance was in town to promote the Trump administration's efforts to combat healthcare fraud and to "safeguard taxpayer dollars." The vice president chairs President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. Vance's visit came weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against 455 people nationwide, alleging Medicaid and Medicare fraud. The DOJ said the charges are part of the largest healthcare fraud takedown in the department's history.

"We're protecting the programs that exist, that are funded by the generosity of the people in this room and that ought to go to the people they're meant for and not to make fraudsters rich," Vance said.

Vance highlighted the case of former Milwaukee prenatal care provider Markita Barnes, who was sentenced in March to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on federal fraud charges. Barnes stole more than $2 million in Medicaid funds. She was indicted in 2023.

"In Milwaukee, with the government of this state looking the other way, we had people who were allowing fraudsters to get rich off that prenatal care without providing a dime of services to the young moms who need it," Vance said.

Barnes is one of three Milwaukee prenatal care company owners who were sentenced this year for Medicaid fraud.

Supporter Dave Krueger wore a red MAGA hat and a Turning Point USA shirt to the event. He praised the administration's anti-fraud efforts. He added that he supports requiring paper ballots and limiting most voting to a single election day.

Meanwhile, critics of the Trump administration gathered near the entrance to the base. An ambulance displayed a banner reading, "Stop MAGA Healthcare Cuts."

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will increase the number of uninsured Americans by about 10 million by 2034.

Protester Jean Grow said Medicaid fraud should be prosecuted, but she argued that enforcement should target providers rather than patients.

"The fraud is committed by the organizations that administer the care, not the individuals," Grow said.

Grow said she worries that potential cuts to Medicaid could affect her two-year-old granddaughter, who has significant disabilities.

"I have a very, very seriously disabled two-year-old granddaughter, and I fear for her care in the coming years," she said.

Another protester, LuAnn Bird, carried signs reading "Medicaid Saves Lives" and "Compassion Does Not Equal Fraud." Bird said her husband, who's a military veteran, depends on in-home caregivers.

"My husband is a paralyzed Vietnam veteran. We have caregivers who come into our home every day to help take care of him. He's completely bed-bound. Those caregivers are having trouble getting healthcare," Bird said.

Vance's visit also revived debate over the FBI's investigation into Wisconsin's administration of the 2020 presidential election.

Before the vice president's arrival, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson requested a meeting with Vance to ask why the investigation is continuing despite multiple reviews finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Vance declined the request, saying he was in Milwaukee to discuss financial fraud, not elections. "So when I hear a guy protesting out of nowhere, 'I did not do any election fraud,' it makes me wonder why that guy is protesting so aggressively?" Vance said.

Johnson responded in a statement, saying Vance failed to answer the question. The mayor again asked what evidence supports the investigation. Vance suggested the two meet in Washington, D.C. Johnson said he plans to be in the city in September.

Following the speech, Vance attended a Republican National Committee fundraiser as Wisconsin prepares for November's midterm elections.