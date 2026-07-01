Tips for staying safe during extreme heat in Milwaukee area

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning through 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

The NWS expects highs in Milwaukee up to 90 degrees, with heat index values as high as 107. Higher temperatures are expected away from the lake. The NWS says hot and humid conditions will continue much of the week.

The prolonged heat increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Health officials say older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department recommends these safety measures:

Stay cool:

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, shopping centers, or community centers.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels to lower your body temperature.

Use fans for comfort, but do not rely on them as a primary means of staying cool during extreme heat.

Stay hydrated:

Drink water regularly, even if you are not thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Encourage children, older adults, and others at higher risk to drink fluids throughout the day.

Protect yourself and others:

Never leave children, older adults, or pets unattended in a parked vehicle. Interior temperatures can become deadly within minutes.

Check on neighbors, relatives, and friends, particularly older adults and those who may need assistance.

Residents can seek relief from the heat at the following locations:

Milwaukee Central Library – 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. (and all Milwaukee Public Library branches during regular hours)



Repairers of the Breach – 1335 W. Vliet St. (open 24 hours)



Washington Park Senior Center – 4420 W. Vliet St. (8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)



Wilson Park Senior Center – 2601 W. Howard Ave. (8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)



Clinton Rose Senior Center – 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)



Urban Ecology Center – Riverside Park – 1500 E. Park Pl.



Urban Ecology Center – Menomonee Valley – 3700 W. Pierce St.



Shorewood Public Library – 3920 N. Murray Ave.



Greenfield Public Library – 5310 W. Layton Ave.



Atkinson Public Library - 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.



West Allis Public Library – 7421 W. National Ave.



South Milwaukee Public Library – 1907 10th Ave.



Good Hope Public Library- 7715 W. Good Hope Road



Capital Public Library - 3969 N 74th St.



North Shore Public Library – 6800 N. Port Washington Road



Burnham Playfield Splash pad -1755 S. 32nd St.



Green Bay Playfield Splash pad -3818 N. 8th St.



Carmen Playfield Splash Pad -7320 W. Carmen Ave.

Additional locations can be found on the City of Milwaukee’s website.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, including confusion, loss of consciousness, or a high body temperature, should call 911 immediately or seek emergency medical care.