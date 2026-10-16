Former US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn visits Milwaukee to speak out against election denial

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn joined Milwaukee officials and community organizers Wednesday at Milwaukee City Hall to speak out against election denial ahead of Wisconsin’s Nov. 3 election.

Dunn was on duty at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

At Wednesday’s event, Dunn said he continues to push for accountability for the attack and to defend democratic institutions.

“I’ve been on the warpath, so to speak, metaphorically speaking, for accountability in preserving our democracy,” Dunn said.

Akira Quinn / WUWM Protesters join Harry Dunn at City Hall to speak out on protecting democracy and taking action.

Dunn criticized Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany over his record on the 2020 election, arguing that political leaders’ statements about election results contributed to the violence at the Capitol.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Tiffany voted on Jan. 6, 2021, to reject Biden’s electoral victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He also signed onto a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in several states, including Wisconsin. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit.

Tiffany has since acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 election while continuing to support an investigation into Wisconsin’s election results. In May, he said the FBI investigation should continue.

Milwaukee mayor criticizes election denial

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke at Wednesday’s gathering, defending the city’s election process and criticizing political leaders who reject election results.

“If somebody denies an election, then that person is not fit for office,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Milwaukee’s elections are secure and transparent, with observers from both major political parties able to monitor the process. He also criticized Vice President JD Vance for not following through on an invitation to visit the city’s election operations center.

The event included community and labor organizers who encouraged residents to participate in the election and hold elected officials accountable.

As Wisconsin’s Nov. 3 election approaches, Dunn and other speakers urged residents to stay engaged and make a plan to vote.

Dunn said he continues to speak out because he believes protecting democracy requires people to keep showing up and taking action.

