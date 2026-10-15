Greenfield school referenda: What to know about the 2 questions ahead of Nov. 3 vote

Voters in Greenfield will decide in November on two different school referenda totaling $55 million that would be raised over the next four years by increasing property taxes.

The first, an operational referendum, would increase taxes to raise $5 million every year for four years, or $20 million total. If approved, the money would continue an expiring operational referendum approved by voters in 2022 and be used to fund district operations and programming.

The second referendum would raise $35 million in one year for capital projects and facilities upgrades. That money would be used to improve HVAC, mechanical, electrical and ventilation systems. The district says it would also use the money to upgrade its security systems, parking lots, bus loops, performing arts center, pool, tennis courts and track and field surfaces.

Voters will weigh in on each issue separately.

The first operational referendum would not further increase property taxes because it's an extension of a previous referendum.

The second proposed referendum for facilities would raise property taxes by $9 for every $100,000 of property value.

Voters across Wisconsin will face 79 different school referendum questions on their midterm ballots, many of them in response to state funding constraints. Public schools in Wisconsin are funded primarily through a combination of state aid and local property taxes. Both are capped by the state through revenue limits, and these limits have not kept pace with inflation.

"Wisconsin's school funding system makes it difficult for districts like Greenfield to keep pace with the rising cost of providing the educational programs and services students need," the district's website says.

The Greenfield School District enrolls around 3,300 students across its high school, middle school and four elementary schools.

All registered voters in Greenfield can weigh in on the referendum. Early in-person absentee voting begins on Oct. 20 at Greenfield City Hall.

What questions will be on my ballot?

The operational referendum will be the first question on the ballot. Here's the question:

"Shall the School District of Greenfield, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes by $5,000,000 beginning in the 2027-28 school year and every school year thereafter, through the 2030-31 school year, on a non-recurring basis for the purpose of operational expenditures related to sustaining class size, maintaining and supporting instructional programming, attracting and retaining high quality staff, maintaining student mental health supports, staying current with educational technology, maintaining student transportation services, and other educational expenditures?"

The facilities referendum will be the second question on the ballot. Here's the question:

"Shall the foregoing resolution of the Board of Education of the School District of Greenfield be approved: BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of the School District of Greenfield, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin shall be issued pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statues, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $35,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of school facility improvement projects consisting of capital maintenance and improvement, safety, security, and other site improvements at schools of the School District; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment?"

What a yes vote means in Greenfield's 2026 school referenda

Voters will decide on each referendum separately.

A “yes” vote on question one, the operational referendum, would raise $20 million over the next four years to fund the academic programs and staff who provide them at the Greenfield School District.

The referendum would continue a 2022 referendum and therefore not increase tax rates further.

The district and supporters of the referendum argue that approving the operational referendum would allow the district to sustain class sizes, maintain and support instructional programming, attract and retain high-quality staff, maintain student mental health supports, stay current with educational technology and maintain student transportation services.

A "yes" vote on question two, the facilities referendum, would raise $35 million in the next year to upgrade all the school buildings in the district including roof repairs, HVAC upgrades and renovations to band and choir practice areas. The referendum would also fund improvements to school security cameras, fire doors and parking areas.

This referendum would also set aside $3.5 million for upgrades for the district's performing arts center, the pool, tennis courts and lighting and track and field surface repairs.

The district's website includes a list of proposed projects by school.

If approved, the proposed referendum for facilities would raise property taxes by $9 for every $100,000 of property value.

What a no vote means on Greenfield's November 2026 school referenda

A “no” vote on the first operational referendum would result in a slight tax decrease because of the expiring 2022 referendum.

The district says that it may need to consider eliminating staffing, raising class sizes, downsizing academic programs and course offerings and replacing technology less frequently if the referendum fails.

A “no” vote on the second facilities referendum would not raise taxes by $9 per $100,000 of property value.

As a result, the district would not take on the facilities projects.

"The identified facility needs will not disappear," the district's website says. "Delaying projects may also increase their cost over time as construction costs rise and aging systems continue to require maintenance or replacement."

Where can I find more information about Greenfield's 2026 school referenda?

The school district's website includes more information on the referendum, including answers to frequently asked questions.