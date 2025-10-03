Wisconsin governor election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for their next governor in the general election on Nov. 3. Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers is not running for a third term.

Who are the gubernatorial candidates?

Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election. Crowley beat Democrats Francesca Hong, Kelda Roys, and Joel Brennan; and Tiffany beat Republican Andy Manske in the Aug. 11 primary.

What does Wisconsin’s governor do?

Wisconsin’s governor is elected on a combined ballot with the lieutenant governor. They are elected for four-year terms. The governor is the state’s chief executive who reviews all bills passed by the Legislature; appoints most of the heads of major state agencies like the Departments of Health, Transportation and Revenue; and can veto an entire bill or parts of a bill that deals with spending. However, the state Legislature can override a governor’s veto by a two-thirds majority vote. The governor can also call the Legislature into special session to deal with specific legislation.

What's at stake?

Republicans have controlled the Wisconsin Legislature since 2011, and for part of that time, they also held the governor's office. That allowed them to push through major policy changes like Act 10, voter ID laws, and laws restricting access to abortion.

If Democrats are able to win a trifecta in the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature, they could further long-desired Democratic goals like legalization of marijuana, paid family leave and potentially even new Congressional district maps ahead of the 2028 election, which could also affect the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Stacy Literski/Stacy Literski Photography / Tom Tiffany Campaign Team Tom Tiffany

Tom Tiffany (Republican)

Current occupation: Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District Representative

What motivates you to run for governor and serve the public?

I'm a lifelong Wisconsinite who wants the very best for our state because this is where my roots are, where Chris and I raised our family, and where I want future generations to build their lives. I grew up on a dairy farm in western Wisconsin, worked my way through UW–River Falls, and built a small business in the Northwoods with my wife while raising our three daughters. Those experiences taught me the value of hard work and making every dollar count. I ran for governor because I believe Wisconsin's best days are still ahead. We can make our state more affordable, improve our schools, and ensure the next generation has even greater opportunities than the last.

In WUWM's election survey , affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work across the aisle to tackle cost-of-living issues in Wisconsin?

Property taxes have increased at some of the fastest rates in decades, and utility rates have increased more than $2 billion under Governor Evers. It is becoming harder to afford a home, raise a family, or start a business. As governor, my priority will be making Wisconsin more affordable. I will end the 400-year property tax hike, hold the Public Service Commission accountable, protect our farmland from industrial-scale wind, solar, and data centers, require healthcare price transparency, cut red tape that drives up housing costs, and root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Wisconsin needs common-sense leadership to lower costs, protect taxpayers, and unlock our state's full potential.

What are Wisconsin’s most urgent funding issues, and how would you address them in the state budget?

The last state budget surpassed $100 billion for the first time in Wisconsin history. The problem isn't that taxpayers aren't sending enough money to Madison. The problem is that government has drifted away from its core responsibilities. Government should focus on keeping our communities safe, maintaining our roads, educating our kids, caring for our most vulnerable citizens, and protecting taxpayers. As governor, I'll audit state government from top to bottom, root out waste, fraud, and abuse, and make sure taxpayer dollars reach classrooms, local communities, law enforcement, and essential services instead of getting lost in bureaucracy. Wisconsin needs a government that lives within its means, respects taxpayers, and delivers results.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I have five principles when it comes to data centers. First, I would end all subsidies, including those provided under Governor Evers. Taxpayers should not subsidize some of the world's wealthiest companies. Second, local communities must have the final say on every project. Third, I would protect Wisconsin farmland from industrial-scale development, just as I've opposed sacrificing it for wind and solar. Fourth, any costs created by data centers must be paid by the facilities themselves, not passed on to Wisconsinites through higher utility bills. Fifth, I would ban NDAs that keep communities in the dark. If these principles aren't met, the project shouldn't move forward. Wisconsin deserves transparency, accountability, and local control.

Moderate and independent voters are often a deciding factor in Wisconsin's close elections. How do you plan to reach these voters?

I love this state because I grew up here, raised my family here, and lived the American Dream here. Just like you, I want what's best for Wisconsin. My agenda is built on common sense: lower property taxes, root out waste, fraud, and abuse, improve our schools, protect our communities, lower energy costs, and get government out of your way so you can keep more of what you earn. My opponents are racing to see who can move further to the left with higher taxes, bigger government, and one of them even wants to abolish the police. I'm running to make Wisconsin more affordable, keep our communities safe, create better opportunities for our kids, protect our farmland, and ensure Wisconsin remains the best place to live.

How would Wisconsin navigate the Trump administration's policies within your first year in office?

Wisconsin’s relationship with the federal government should be based on partnership and accountability. The federal government sends significant taxpayer dollars to our state, and the governor has a responsibility to ensure those funds are spent wisely, protected from fraud, waste, and abuse, and directed toward helping our most vulnerable citizens. By working with our federal partners, we can improve infrastructure, strengthen public safety, and create economic opportunity. I will always stand up for Wisconsin and ensure our state receives the resources needed to help our communities succeed.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Milwaukee Police Association

Stand for Health Freedom

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Volunteers for Agriculture

Kenosha Professional Police Association

The LIBRE Initiative

Total fundraising (reported as of 8/4/26):

Total raised: $12,016,106

Total spent: $9,075,718

Top donors: Republican Party of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Federation of College Republicans, Thomas Radtke

Tiffany's Campaign Website

David Crowley Campaign Team David Crowley

David Crowley (Democrat)

Current occupation: Milwaukee County Executive

What motivates you to run for governor and serve the public?

I’m running for governor because now more than ever, we need steady, experienced executive leadership. I spent seven years in the State Capitol, so I know how to get things done with leaders in Madison. For the last five years, I’ve led Wisconsin’s largest county through some of our greatest challenges and addressed public safety, public health, and fiscal recovery. We’ve invested in small businesses, built affordable housing, made government more accessible, cut our emissions by half, and delivered the largest property tax cut in county history. I am the only candidate in the race with both executive and legislative experience - and I’m ready to hit the ground running on day one because the stakes are too high and we have no time to waste.

In WUWM's election survey , affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work across the aisle to tackle cost-of-living issues in Wisconsin?

Too many Wisconsin families are struggling to keep up with the cost of healthcare, housing, and groceries. We need to lower costs wherever we can, starting with meaningful property tax relief. We also need to repeal Wisconsin's outdated minimum markup law on gasoline to help lower prices at the pump. As governor, I'll focus on practical solutions that make everyday life more affordable for working families. That starts with expanding BadgerCare, building more affordable housing, and investing in childcare, so every Wisconsin family has the opportunity to get ahead.

What are Wisconsin’s most urgent funding issues, and how would you address them in the state budget?

Wisconsin's budget should reflect our priorities: fully funding our public schools, investing in reliable infrastructure, promoting safer communities, and fostering an economy that creates opportunity statewide.

As governor, I plan to be a collaborator and bring people together during the budget process. We need to sit down, work through our differences, and negotiate a budget that delivers meaningful benefits for people across the state. A top priority should be providing property tax relief for working families. We should invest in affordable childcare so families can work, children can thrive, and our economy can grow. We should also expand BadgerCare to ensure more Wisconsinites have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I will ensure that data centers pay the full cost of the grid they use and do not increase costs for consumers. Any facility taking tax benefits should meet conditions on renewable power, efficiency standards, and prevailing wages.

I would require impact permits before construction, public reporting, drought contingency plans, and assessments that account for the industrial users already drawing on that watershed.

My focus is making sure Wisconsin workers are on the winning side. That means teaching these tools in our high schools and technical colleges, building apprenticeships and training programs with the employers already using them, and making sure kids in Milwaukee and rural Wisconsin get the same access as kids in the suburbs.

Moderate and independent voters are often a deciding factor in Wisconsin's close elections. How do you plan to reach these voters?

The best way to earn people's trust is to listen first, show up everywhere, and focus on issues that affect daily life.

I am campaigning in every part of Wisconsin—urban, suburban, and rural—and talking to voters about lowering costs, supporting public education, strengthening our workforce, improving infrastructure, protecting individual freedoms, and making government more accountable.

Moderate and independent voters want leaders who are practical, honest, and willing to work across party lines. That’s what I bring to the table: steady, experienced executive leadership. We may not agree on every issue, but I'll always explain my decisions, treat people with respect, and stay focused on delivering results for Wisconsin families.

How would Wisconsin navigate the Trump administration's policies within your first year in office?

Wisconsin deserves a governor who will put people first, regardless of who is in the White House. In my first year, I'd do everything in my power to protect federal funding that supports our schools, health care, infrastructure, and farmers while standing up against policies that threaten our freedoms, economy, or constitutional rights. I'll work with anyone when it benefits Wisconsin, but I won't back down when Washington undermines our values. My focus will be creating opportunity, strengthening local communities, and delivering results for working families.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Elected Leaders: Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell, Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez, Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson, Waukesha Mayor Alicia Halvensleben, La Crosse Mayor Shaundel Washington-Spivey, and Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

Organizations: The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, BEW Wisconsin State Conference, National Democratic County Officials, Black Leaders Organizing Communities, New Politics, The Next 50.

Total fundraising (reported as of 8/4/26):

Total raised: $397,983

Total spent: $596,859

Top donors: Michael Barber, Sheldon Lubar, Lynde B. Uihlein

Crowley's Campaign Website