Cuteness Alert: Christmas Cats TV Is Streaming Live

If you love cats and adore Christmas, do we ever have the website for you. It takes the concept of "reality TV" in new directions — eight solid hours a day of streaming video of cats in a holiday setting.

The scene you'll find at is a unique one. A woman sits in a den that includes a Christmas tree, a hearth and some presents — and a whole lot of cats, some of which have been cajoled into wearing Christmas sweaters.

Streaming from Wednesday to Friday this week, the reality show's goal isn't just to provide us with Internet cuteness.

"For three days, eight hours a day, people at home can watch a LIVE stream of a wacky grandma 'cat lady' in her home, rocking, knitting, and hanging out with [a] room full of adoptable cats available for adoption," according to a news release about Christmas Cats TV.

When they're not making webcasts, the cats live at , in Port Washington, N.Y., which calls itself "the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization."

The show, which is being streamed from Brooklyn, is also active on Twitter. One recent post included one of the cat's photo and the question, "Can I haz a family?"

Hi my name is Jade & I am a Christmas Cat! Can I haz a family? http://t.co/YMbvxr1Gr5 #ChristmasCatsTV @AnimalLeague pic.twitter.com/PYkR3uM211 — Christmas Cats TV (@ChristmasCatsTV) December 5, 2013

And there's another motivation at work: Viewers also hear Christmas music (identified by a "Meow playing" tag) that's for sale by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music.

Our thanks go to NPR's Nicole Beemsterboer for finding this unique show.

