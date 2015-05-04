May The Fourth Be With You: 'Star Wars' Fans Celebrate A Faraway Galaxy

Yoda, Chewbacca and a phalanx of stormtroopers are telling people all over the Internet "May the fourth be with you" today, as fans of the Star Wars franchise celebrate all things that emanate from a galaxy far, far away.

As you would expect from a quasi-holiday that's drawn from a pun, May 4 brings a flood of cute ideas to social media. It's also a good excuse to dress up as an Ewok. NASA is taking the whole enterprise to a new level, with a flurry of tweets that show how "science fiction is now science fact!"

The postings are coming at a steady rate — check out the #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtag on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Toru Hanai / Reuters /Landov / A celebrant dressed up as Jango Fett walks at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo Monday.

Leia i jo vos desitgem un feliç Dia d'Star Wars! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qlNych8mCS — Charlie Richard (@CharlieRichard) May 4, 2015

In other recent Star Wars news, Krishnadev posted last month on the new trailer for the upcoming movie The Force Awakens. And we recently wrote about what seems to have been a surprise sighting of Yoda in a 14-century manuscript.

We've collected more of our favorite postings, below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.