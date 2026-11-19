The holidays are here and there’s no better way to celebrate than by visiting a Christkindlemarket. It’s a European tradition that dates back to the 13th century. This is the sixth year Door County is hosting one. Sister Bay Historical Society Board Member, Lisa O'Hearn explains the origins of these markets.

"Christkindlemarkets originated back in the late Middle Ages in the German-speaking part of the world in the Holy Roman Empire," OHearn explains. "It was mainly a market to go in early December and stock up on things that you would need to make it through the cold season of the year. So it was selling meat and breads and different things that you would need in order to survive....I guess they kind of went out of out of favor, but now beginning in the mid-1990s, they really started back up in earnest and they're basically everywhere, even here in Door County."

The Door County Christkindlemarkt is happening in Sister Bay at the Corner of the Past Museum amongst the 15 historic buildings there, giving shoppers an old-fashioned feel as they browse for holiday gifts. You can enjoy a mug of glühwein while you shop and take home a commemorative mug designed by a Door County artist. There are over 50 vendors in two heated tents.

"We have the alpacas so [the vendor] sells socks and sweaters and all things alpacas. We have woodworkers, we have a whole Door County author conglomerate, about 25 authors who have all of their books there together. So you can find something good for a gift. We have beekeepers, we have lots of ornaments and glassware and wooden furniture, candles and just a whole myriad of things related to Door County," says O'Hearn.

"A Cherry Pie Christmas"

Last year, a feel-good holiday movie was filmed in Door County called, "A Cherry Pie Christmas." It follows a pastry chef who returns home for Christmas, reconnects with her high school sweetheart and tries to save her family's cherry orchard. It's now streaming on Netflix.

"There's nothing on a Hollywood sound stage. It's all actually on location in Door County. So it was super fun to recreate the market. An important part of the movie was that the heroine of the move was in a cherry pie contest that was judged at the Christkindlemarkt. So it's actually in our food barn. That's where the judging is going on and she's also a vendor at the Chistkindlemarkt selling her cherry pies. So it's pretty fun," O'Hearn says.

Because of the film, there's now a cherry pie vendor at the market where you can purchase a variety of Door County cherry goods and the popular cherry pie in a cup.

Sister Bay Historical Society Visitors stop in for the popular Cherry Pie in a Cup at the Door County Christkindlemarkt.

The film also inspired the creation of the Door County Christmas Movie Trail. You can tour the different sites and businesses where "A Cherry Pie Christmas" was filmed. And there's perks involved!

"If you stop at enough locations you can earn different prizes. Use the digital guide to check in on all the stops that you make, and then save your receipts because you can turn in receipts for your purchases that you made at the trail locations at the Door County Welcome Center to be entered into weekly drawings for local gift cards, prize packs and Door County swag," Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin explains.

Other holiday things to do in Door County



Other Wisconsin Christmas Markets

