See all 15 crane species right here in Wisconsin

Cranes are some of the largest flying birds in the world. They’re known for performing elaborate mating dances and their prehistoric sounding calls. You can see all 15 of the world’s cranes right here in Wisconsin at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, WI.

Take a walk through the Crane Discovery Center where you can view the cranes, learn about their behaviors, different qualities and about the importance of preserving their habitat.

Akiko Nakagawa is the interpretive program coordinator at the International Crane Foundation. She says the center is the only place in the world where you can see all of these cranes together.

"So cranes are a large family of birds. They range between four and five feet tall. So, they are really, really large. But they are an incredibly good ambassador for not just bird conservation, but conservation in general," Nakagawa explains.

Spring is a great time to plan a trip to center to see the cranes nesting.

"Right now it's especially exciting because we see a lot of breeding behaviors. Right in the habitats at the Crane Discovery Center, we have cranes who are nesting and building nests, as well as sitting on some eggs, which is always really exciting, Nakagawa says.

1 of 3 — Two African cranes at the International Crane Foundation.jpg A pair of Demoiselle Cranes at the International Crane Foundation. Becky Mortensen 2 of 3 — A crane wades through the water at the International Crane Foundation.jpg A Red Crowned Crane wades through the water at the International Crane Foundation. Becky Mortensen 3 of 3 — A crane looks for food at the International Crane Foundation.jpg A crane looks for something to eat at the International Crane Foundation. Becky Mortensen

As the weather warms up, it's also a good opportunity to get outdoors in the Baraboo area. Travel Wisconsin's Amanda Weibel suggests one of the three state parks in that area: Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor.

Weibel suggests, "For one more lesser known activity, check out Gibraltar Rock. The trail takes you to the top of a 200 foot high rock formation and from here you can catch panoramic views of the Wisconsin River Valley."

You can also find a unique sculpture park in the area, Dr. Evermore's Sculpture Park.

"This space is filled with these fascinating works of imagination. The sculptures are made of antique machinery parts, farming equipment, musical instruments, really whatever Dr. Evermore could get his hands on...the more time you spend there, the more unique details you're going to notice."