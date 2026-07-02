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Learn about meteors at Manfred Olson Planetarium's July 'Shooting Stars' program

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Graham Thomas
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:08 PM CDT
Event poster reads: Shooting Stars. Fridays, July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2026. 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. $7 General / $5 UWM Students. Many know shooting stars as striking trails of light, but their name is misleading since they are neither shooting nor stars. Find out how to witness these mesmerizing meteors for yourself!
Manfred Olson Planetarium
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UW-Milwaukee
WUWM Astronomy Contributor Jean Creighton clears up some meteor misconceptions ahead of Manefred Olson Planetarium's July "Shooting Stars" program.

Meteor showers are an opportunity to get outside, gaze at the night sky and watch as so-called “shooting stars” flash across the heavens.

But those streaks of light we see are neither shooting, nor stars, says WUWM Astronomy Contributor Jean Creighton. They’re meteors — fragments of comets and asteroids that burn up and emit light as they enter Earth’s atmosphere.

Creighton is the director at UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium, where you can do some stargazing and learn more about meteors during this month’s “Shooting Stars” program. You can catch that program on Fridays this month, starting July 10. Ahead of that, Creighton joined Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski to clear up some misconceptions about asteroids, comets, meteors and more.

Creighton says peak meteor shower season is coming up around Aug. 11-12. During that peak, you can see around 50 meteors an hour, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. But she says they can also be seen year-round.

“You can see about five an hour any time of year,” Creighton says. “But at certain times a year, because our Earth crosses a known comet orbit, we have a much higher chance of seeing shooting stars. And that's what we call a meteor shower.”

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Health & Science WUWMLake Effectastronomy
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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