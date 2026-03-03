© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exploring our solar system with UWM Planetarium, every Saturday this month

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Jean CreightonGraham Thomas
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:41 PM CST
"Solar System Expedition" runs every Saturday afternoon through the month of March.
wasan - stock.adobe.com
/
492644538
"Solar System Expedition" runs every Saturday afternoon through the month of March.

You might think of our solar system as fixed and unchanging. But that doesn't take into account the constant discoveries scientists are making in our cosmic neighborhood.

WUWM astronomy contributor Jean Creighton is hoping to expand our understanding of space with Manfred Olson Planetarium’s “Solar System Expedition.” The indoor stargazing event will explore the latest discoveries in space exploration — from solar flares to the storms of Jupiter to the icy Kuiper Belt.

“[Our solar system] is a dynamic place, which means it changes – not only our understanding of it, but also the thing itself changes,” Creighton says. For example, while our solar system only has one star -the sun - other details continue to be newly discovered. "Right now Saturn has more moons than Jupiter does, and that’s because as we look at data with a finer and finer comb tooth, you realize, ‘Oh, there’s another one! And another one!’" she adds.

“Solar System Expedition” runs from 2-3 p.m. every Saturday, through the month of March. You can find tickets and more information here.

_
Tags
Health & Science WUWMLake Effectastronomyspace
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Jean Creighton
Dr. Jean Creighton has always been inspired by how the cosmos works. She was born in Toronto, Ontario and grew up in Athens, Greece where her mother claims she showed a great interest in how stars form from the age of five.
See stories by Jean Creighton
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content