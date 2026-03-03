Exploring our solar system with UWM Planetarium, every Saturday this month

You might think of our solar system as fixed and unchanging. But that doesn't take into account the constant discoveries scientists are making in our cosmic neighborhood.

WUWM astronomy contributor Jean Creighton is hoping to expand our understanding of space with Manfred Olson Planetarium’s “Solar System Expedition.” The indoor stargazing event will explore the latest discoveries in space exploration — from solar flares to the storms of Jupiter to the icy Kuiper Belt.

“[Our solar system] is a dynamic place, which means it changes – not only our understanding of it, but also the thing itself changes,” Creighton says. For example, while our solar system only has one star -the sun - other details continue to be newly discovered. "Right now Saturn has more moons than Jupiter does, and that’s because as we look at data with a finer and finer comb tooth, you realize, ‘Oh, there’s another one! And another one!’" she adds.

“Solar System Expedition” runs from 2-3 p.m. every Saturday, through the month of March. You can find tickets and more information here.