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25th annual Midwest Gaming Classic brings over 40,000 enthusiasts to the Baird Center

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published April 30, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
A giant, inflatable, Donkey Kong-esque monkey holds a barrel that reads "Midwest Gaming Classic," as expo guests file into the Baird Center lobby.
Joy Powers
/
WUWM
Midwest Gaming Classic fans file in through the Baird Center Lobby, welcomed by an inflatable, Donkey Kong-esque monkey.

The Midwest Gaming Classic just held its 25th annual convention.

The gaming expo brought more than 40,000 people to Milwaukee’s Baird Center over three days, offering everything from pinball and old school Nintendo, to tabletop puzzles and “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Lake Effect’s Joy Powers dropped by to hear from some of the vintage gaming enthusiasts, pinball designers, dungeon masters and “Star Wars” replica builders who make up the Midwest Gaming Classic community.

Matt Wild from the Milwaukee Record has been coming to the Classic for over a decade, and he says it’s come a long way since then.

“I've been going for at least 15 years, back when it was outside in the parking lot of the Brookfield Sheraton Hotel,” he says. “There was just, like, some tents out in the parking lot, some stuff in a couple of conference rooms, and now, obviously it's just this huge, huge thing.”

Wild says it’s the pinball and the people that keep him coming back after all these years.

“I just love the atmosphere. I love the people. I love that everyone is here like under a common geeky, nerdy interest, and it's a good time to hang out with my people,” he says.

Expo guests play pinball at the Midwest Gaming Classic.
1 of 5  — Expo guests play pinball at the Midwest Gaming Classic.jpg
Expo guests play pinball at the Midwest Gaming Classic.
Joy Powers / WUWM
A video game-themed Milwaukee sign greets Midwest Gaming Classic guests.
2 of 5  — A video game-themed Milwaukee sign greets Midwest Gaming Classic guests.jpg
A video game-themed Milwaukee sign greets Midwest Gaming Classic guests
Joy Powers / WUWM
Expo guests play Dungeons & Dragons at the Midwest Gaming Classic.
3 of 5  — Expo guests play Dungeons & Dragons at the Midwest Gaming Classic.jpg
Expo guests play Dungeons & Dragons at the Midwest Gaming Classic.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Midwest Gaming Classic guests peruse a wide variety of pinball tables.
4 of 5  — Midwest Gaming Classic guests peruse a wide variety of pinball tables.jpg
Midwest Gaming Classic guests peruse a wide variety of pinball tables.
Joy Powers / WUWM
A display case shows off vintage RCA hardware and other memorobilia.
5 of 5  — A display case shows off vintage RCA hardware and other memorobilia.jpg
A display case shows off vintage RCA hardware and other memorobilia.
Joy Powers / WUWM

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordvideo games
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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