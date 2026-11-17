‘It’s so empowering’: Milwaukee Tool Library lets people borrow tools for free
There’s a tool for every job — and in Riverwest, there’s a tool for every person.
Milwaukee Tool Library is a volunteer-run nonprofit that lets people borrow tools for any project, from power drills to lawnmowers.
Evan Maruszewski is the tool library’s founder and director of operations. He says checking out a tool is completely free and works just like a typical library.
“It's so empowering [to fix and build your own stuff],” Maruszewski says. “There are so many things that are so achievable if you just have the correct access to the materials and the equipment and just a modicum of training.”
Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez caught up with Maruszewski and Meg Zimont, the tool library’s Chairman of the Board, to learn more about the nonprofit's mission.
You can visit the Milwaukee Tool Library at 1001 E. Keefe Ave. in Riverwest and learn more about it on its website.