Full Lake Effect Conversation with Milwaukee Tool Library's Evan Maruszewski and Meg Zimont Listen • 11:50

There’s a tool for every job — and in Riverwest, there’s a tool for every person.

Milwaukee Tool Library is a volunteer-run nonprofit that lets people borrow tools for any project, from power drills to lawnmowers.

Evan Maruszewski is the tool library’s founder and director of operations. He says checking out a tool is completely free and works just like a typical library.

“It's so empowering [to fix and build your own stuff],” Maruszewski says. “There are so many things that are so achievable if you just have the correct access to the materials and the equipment and just a modicum of training.”

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez caught up with Maruszewski and Meg Zimont , the tool library’s Chairman of the Board, to learn more about the nonprofit's mission.