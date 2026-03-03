New cuts are coming for some bus routes in Milwaukee. Here's what changes on March 8
A $14 million budget deficit is forcing the Milwaukee County Transit System to shorten some routes and increase the wait time between buses.
The second phase of changes to the bus system start on March 8.
Fares increased at the beginning of this year from $4 to $4.75 per standard ride. There were also increases in nonstandard fares. Milwaukee County Transit System officials have confirmed there will not be another fare increase this year.
The upcoming changes impact parts of routes on the edges of Milwaukee County's map.
Jesus Ochoa, the system's director of service development, says his team used ridership data as well as metrics like surrounding car ownership, overlapping bus service, job and school data to target the areas the system could cut service with the smallest impact.
"We never want to impact our riders, but when we're making these decisions, we have to ensure that we're serving as many people as possible," Ochoa says of prioritizing high ridership areas and routes that allow people to get to work or school.
The transit system has published this webpage for Milwaukee Public Schools students to track the changes to routes they may be using to get to class.
Here's what to expect from the second phase of changes:
Changes to Milwaukee County buses beginning March 8
- Route 11 will turn back at 92nd Street on the west end, instead of ending at 124th Street as it does today. Weekday buses will come every 50 to 53 minutes during the daytime and 45 to 50 minutes in the evening. Saturday buses will come every 45 to 48 minutes and Sunday buses will come every 45 minutes.
- Route 22 will turn back at Humboldt Boulevard on the east end, instead of ending at UW-Milwaukee as it does today. Weekday buses will come every 25 to 33 minutes during the daytime and 45 minutes in the evening. Saturday buses will come every 30 to 33 minutes and Sunday buses will come every 28 minutes.
- All trips on Route 24 will turn back at 74th and Edgerton near Southridge Mall, instead of serving Downtown Greendale as some trips do today. Weekday buses will come every 28 minutes during the daytime and 32 minutes in the evening. Saturday buses will come every 25 minutes and Sunday buses will come every 31 to 35 minutes.
- Route 80 will turn back at the Glendale Industrial Park near Green Bay and Florist on the north end, instead of Good Hope and Teutonia as it does today. Weekday buses will come every 21 to 26 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening. Saturday buses will come every 26 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening. Sunday buses will come every 25 to 27 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening.
- Route 88 will turn back at 107th Street on the west end, instead of 124th Street as it does today. Weekday buses will come every 52 to 60 minutes. Saturday buses will come every 50 to 55 minutes and Sunday buses will come every 45 to 55 minutes.