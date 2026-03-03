New cuts are coming for some bus routes in Milwaukee. Here's what changes on March 8

A $14 million budget deficit is forcing the Milwaukee County Transit System to shorten some routes and increase the wait time between buses.

The second phase of changes to the bus system start on March 8.

Fares increased at the beginning of this year from $4 to $4.75 per standard ride. There were also increases in nonstandard fares. Milwaukee County Transit System officials have confirmed there will not be another fare increase this year.

The upcoming changes impact parts of routes on the edges of Milwaukee County's map.

Jesus Ochoa, the system's director of service development, says his team used ridership data as well as metrics like surrounding car ownership, overlapping bus service, job and school data to target the areas the system could cut service with the smallest impact.

"We never want to impact our riders, but when we're making these decisions, we have to ensure that we're serving as many people as possible," Ochoa says of prioritizing high ridership areas and routes that allow people to get to work or school.

Milwaukee Public Transit System / Provided A map shows which parts of bus routes will be eliminated on March 8, 2026 in relation to Milwaukee Public Schools high schools (in blue).

The transit system has published this webpage for Milwaukee Public Schools students to track the changes to routes they may be using to get to class.

Here's what to expect from the second phase of changes:

Changes to Milwaukee County buses beginning March 8