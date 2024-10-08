Nov. 5 Voter Guide: Assembly District 21
Republican Jessie Rodriguez was drawn into the new Assembly District 21. She faces Democrat David Marstellar on Nov. 5.
A look at the major party candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and banking executive Eric Hovde.
This video series features a descendant of Gertie the Duck teaching her ducklings, and you, about our voting process.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, WUWM is hosting voter roundtables with Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in our crucial swing state.