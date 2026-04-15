'Now! More! Yes!': Documentary follows adventures of Riverwest car salesman T.W. Hansen

If you hang around Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, there’s a good chance you’ve run into T.W. Hansen. Hansen is a man of many talents, and he wears various hats as a used car salesman, filmmaker, musician, landlord and stepdad.

He’s also the subject of “Now! More! Yes!” — a new documentary exploring Hansen’s unique life and many loves. The film makes its Milwaukee premiere this Saturday at the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Hansen and director Max Hey spoke with Lake Effect’s Joy Powers ahead of that premiere, and Hansen explains how it all started.

“This one time I got drunk and bought an ambulance on the internet with my boss’s money, and Max thought that was hilarious enough in and of itself to start following me around with a camera,” he says.

NOW! MORE! YES! | Official Trailer HD | (Uncensored) | 2025

You can catch “Now! More! Yes!” at the Oriental Theatre at noon on Saturday, April 18, and again on Wednesday, April 22, at 10:30 pm. You can find tickets and more information here.

Milwaukee Film is a financial supporter of WUWM.