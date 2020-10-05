© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

SCOTUS Sides With S.C. To Reinstate Witness Signature Mandate For Absentee Ballots

By Alana Wise,
Alana Wise
Published October 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
An official mail-in ballot drop box is posted in Los Angeles.
An official mail-in ballot drop box is posted in Los Angeles.

The eight-person U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with South Carolina to reinstate a mandate that absentee ballots require witness signatures, even as critics argue that the coronavirus puts an undue burden on voters to safely get a witness cosign on the ballots.

The order will not apply to ballots already cast or those mailed in within the next two days, but will apply to ballots going forward for the Nov. 3 general election.

"This Court has repeatedly emphasized that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election rules in the period close to an election," Justice Brett Kavanaugh in explaining the court's decision.

"By enjoining South Carolina's witness requirement shortly before the election, the District Court defied that principle and this Court's precedents."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentNPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise joined WAMU in September 2018 as the 2018-2020 Audion Reporting Fellow for . Selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the Audion Reporting Fellowship, Alana works in the WAMU newsroom as part of a national reporting project and is spending two years focusing on the impact of guns in the Washington region.
See stories by Alana Wise
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.